El usuario de Twitter Il Carni se ha atrevido a twittear una "gracia" con tintes machistas. El tuitero daba a entender que las mujeres no entienden de informática, pero tampoco de porno. Un comentario desafortunado para la época que vivimos, donde la lucha de las mujeres por conseguir autonomía y repudiar a la violencia machista, así como terminar con la discriminación salarial, está más presente que nunca.
Tras la enorme repercusión, el usuario ha decidido "proteger sus tuits". Recuperamos el tuit de Il Carni gracias a Mrs. Robot, que hizo una recopilación de las mejores respuestas, logrando superar los 23.000 "me gusta".
Soy fan de las respuestas de este twit pic.twitter.com/2ugUb6WVX1
— mrs. robot (@keyserfaty) 6 de abril de 2018
Las tuiteras se han indignado con el comentario. Han querido demostrar que tienen, tanto de informática como de porno, los mismos conocimientos que él (o más).
Ponele un SSD dedicado para el OS, se te cuelga menos.
PornHub es la luz.
No creas que las compus y el porno son cosa "de hombres".
Besis.
— Ｌａｕｒａ ???? (@lauritula) 6 de abril de 2018
Che ese i5 viene con la hd 620 integrada, no con la 400, ni siquiera pusiste bien las specs...
— Marina Huberman (@vegan_dev) 6 de abril de 2018
No se si me indigna más que pienses que sólo por ser mujeres no sabemos de computación o que no miramos porno????♀️
— Laura Mangifesta (@LauraMangifesta) 6 de abril de 2018
Prefiero la notebook con procesador Intel Core i7 7700HQ (4 nucleos , 6Mb Cache, 2.8/3.8Ghz). Tarjeta gráfica GeForce GTX 1050 2GB GDDR5. Memoria RAM 8GB DDR4.
Y el porno le va bien porque cualquier cosa tiene sistema de refrigeración Cooler Boost 4.
— Valeria Rocha (@Avaltenea) 6 de abril de 2018
