El usuario de Twitter Il Carni se ha atrevido a twittear una "gracia" con tintes machistas. El tuitero daba a entender que las mujeres no entienden de informática, pero tampoco de porno. Un comentario desafortunado para la época que vivimos, donde la lucha de las mujeres por conseguir autonomía y repudiar a la violencia machista, así como terminar con la discriminación salarial, está más presente que nunca.

Tras la enorme repercusión, el usuario ha decidido "proteger sus tuits". Recuperamos el tuit de Il Carni gracias a Mrs. Robot, que hizo una recopilación de las mejores respuestas, logrando superar los 23.000 "me gusta".

Las tuiteras se han indignado con el comentario. Han querido demostrar que tienen, tanto de informática como de porno, los mismos conocimientos que él (o más).

No se si me indigna más que pienses que sólo por ser mujeres no sabemos de computación o que no miramos porno????‍♀️

— Laura Mangifesta (@LauraMangifesta) 6 de abril de 2018