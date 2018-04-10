Un grupo de ‘hackers’ elimina ‘Despacito’ de YouTube

La cuenta de YouTube de Vevo, y en concreto la canción 'Despacito' de Luis Fonsi, han sufrido el "ataque" de un grupo de 'hackers'. Estos han decidido que lo mejor para una mañana de martes era eliminar el vídeo de la plataforma y además han cambiado la fotografía en miniatura y el título de la canción que comparte Fonsi con el cantante de reggaeton Daddy Yankee.

Ahora el vídeo oficial de 'Despacito' se presenta con la imagen de los protagonistas de la serie española 'La Casa de Papel' -Antena 3- armados hasta los dientes, se titula con el nombre de los 'hackers' y su reproducción resulta imposible. Al acceder al contenido, la plataforma de reproducción te comunica que "el usuario ha eliminado este vídeo".

Los autores del 'hackeo' han sido los grupos Kuroi'SH y Prosox, así lo ha confirmado en Twiter la cuenta de la web especializada The Hacker News. Y, al parecer, no sólo han sido artífices de este ataque a la canción que más sonó el pasado verano, sino que otros artistas también lo han sufrido: Shakira, Drake, Selaea Gomez o Adele.

El propio Prosox, autor de esta divertida aunque curiosa maniobra, ha pedido en su perfil de la red social del pajarito que "no le juzgueis". Asumiendo la responsabilidad de sus actos, el 'hacker' ha escrito: "Es sólo por diversión. Uso el script 'youtube-cambiar-título-vídeo' y escribo 'hackeado'. No me juzguéis. Me encanta YouTube".

@YouTube Its just for fun i just use script "youtube-change-title-video" and i write "hacked" don t judge me i love youtube <3 — Prosox (@ProsoxW3b) 10 de abril de 2018

'Despacito' se ha convertido recientemente en el vídeo más visto de YouTube, con más de 5.000 millones de reproducciones. Además, Fonsi ha reconocido que "la gente quizás se canse de Despacito, pero yo no". Aunque el cantante ya tenía una larga trayectoria profesional, lo cierto es que esa canción es hasta ahora su mayor éxito.

Pero la verdad es que en los últimos meses la canción más repetida del año se ha ganado un montón de 'haters', que por lo que se comenta en las redes, parece que hasta se han alegrado de su eliminación.

Acaban de hackear Vevo y borraron el vídeo de Despacito. Estamos en el mejor día de el 2018. Gracias a ese héroe anónimo, todo mi agradecimiento y amor es para ti. — tu patán favorito (@MiPatanFavorito) 10 de abril de 2018

Han hackeado VEVO y han borrado el video de ''Despacito''. Almenos los hackers tienen buen gusto musical — Essential Boy ???? (@EssentiaIBoy) 10 de abril de 2018

han hackeado youtube y han borrado la de despacito pic.twitter.com/WCqUaxVgAB — ángel (@MrActimel) 10 de abril de 2018