Un hombre logra reanimar a una ardilla electrocutada con un masaje cardíaco

Un hombre ha reanimado a una ardilla tras quedar electrocutada por un tendido eléctrico en Cartagena de Indias, Colombia. El animal, que sufrió una parálisis total, fue devuelta a la vida gracias a un masaje cardíaco realizado por un vecino de la zona.

En el vídeo se muestra al animal totalmente paralizado sobre el asiento de una motocicleta y con los ojos abiertos. Tras varios minutos de pequeñas presiones en el pecho de la ardilla y soplarle aire para facilitar su respiración, la ardilla consigue respirar y volver a su hábitat.

