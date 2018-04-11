Los medios de todo el mundo recogen hoy las palabras del fundador de Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, durante su comparecencia de este martes ante el Senado de EEUU. El creador de la web asumió su culpa por el caso de Cambridge Analytica y se comprometió a hacer cambios en la red social para proteger la privacidad de los usuarios.

Sin embargo, al ver la comparecencia en las redes surgió otra pregunta mucho más divertida: ¿Es Zuckerberg un robot o es un humano? El cachondeo surgió de varias imágenes en las que se puede ver la postura hierática del fundador de la mayor red social del mundo. Unos ojos exageradamente abiertos y ciertos movimientos casi robóticos que llevaron a que los tuiteros hayan llenado la web de memes y comentarios ingeniosos:

MAINTAIN YOUR HUMAN FORM. pic.twitter.com/9vzqt5MwH3

"don't forget to drink the water, humans like water" pic.twitter.com/RyhWE74Sl4

— ＲＵＩＮ™ (@BravingRuin) 10 de abril de 2018