Los medios de todo el mundo recogen hoy las palabras del fundador de Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, durante su comparecencia de este martes ante el Senado de EEUU. El creador de la web asumió su culpa por el caso de Cambridge Analytica y se comprometió a hacer cambios en la red social para proteger la privacidad de los usuarios.
Sin embargo, al ver la comparecencia en las redes surgió otra pregunta mucho más divertida: ¿Es Zuckerberg un robot o es un humano? El cachondeo surgió de varias imágenes en las que se puede ver la postura hierática del fundador de la mayor red social del mundo. Unos ojos exageradamente abiertos y ciertos movimientos casi robóticos que llevaron a que los tuiteros hayan llenado la web de memes y comentarios ingeniosos:
En una jugada muy inteligente, Mark Zuckerberg mandó en su representación a M4Rk-1. El androide protocolario de Facebook® pic.twitter.com/iKdErmxD5E
— CHUMIBEBÉ (@ChumelTorres) 10 de abril de 2018
MAINTAIN YOUR HUMAN FORM. pic.twitter.com/9vzqt5MwH3
— Jonathan Hickman (@JHickman) 10 de abril de 2018
— The_Gabrich (@The_Gabrich) 11 de abril de 2018
— robotronk (@robotronk1) 11 de abril de 2018
— Napoleón Dinamito (@boboespoco) 11 de abril de 2018
— Bully (@HectorTrejo) 11 de abril de 2018
— Gifs (@giphz) 10 de abril de 2018
Madre mía #Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/eWW9NfL9cx
— ⫷BIZARRO⫸ (@SuperbainK) 10 de abril de 2018
— Tuan (@____tuan) 10 de abril de 2018
— Paul Tracy (@PaulTracy85) 10 de abril de 2018
"don't forget to drink the water, humans like water" pic.twitter.com/RyhWE74Sl4
— ＲＵＩＮ™ (@BravingRuin) 10 de abril de 2018
— The_Gabrich (@The_Gabrich) 10 de abril de 2018
Feel old yet? pic.twitter.com/5NwGLAdr5H
— The_Gabrich (@The_Gabrich) 11 de abril de 2018
Cuando recuerdas al compañero que murió en tus brazos en aquel maldito valle de Vietnam pic.twitter.com/985Qu7uzAZ
— Incitatus (@LTGarlic) 11 de abril de 2018
A #Zuckerberg se le ha puesto cara de Lovecraft. pic.twitter.com/r7Ta7TY8kI
— Horror Losers (@horrorlosers) 10 de abril de 2018
Zuckerberg no bebe agua: procesa fluidos. pic.twitter.com/TQTTCdIa3A
— Aureal (@Aureal) 11 de abril de 2018
Uno de los dos es de Albacete. pic.twitter.com/A4rewHNDyM
— Tuan (@____tuan) 10 de abril de 2018
— Lalo Landa (@j_r_meza) 10 de abril de 2018
Juego de agudeza visual. ¿Cuál es el Mark Zuckerberg de verdad y cuál el de cera? pic.twitter.com/SZFigoldSO
— Sargento de Hierro (@MeoNapalm) 10 de abril de 2018
Más en Tremending
-La pregunta que puso en jaque al fundador de Facebook ante el Senado de EEUU
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>