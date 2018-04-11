Diario Público
Diario Público

Mark Zuckerberg La pregunta que puso en jaque al fundador de Facebook ante el Senado de EEUU

REUTERS
Por

El fundador de Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, asumió este martes toda la culpa por el caso Cambridge Analytica en una comparecencia ante el senado de EEUU. Zuckerberh, que reconoce que no calibraron de manera “suficientemente amplia” su responsabilidad y se compromete a hacer cambios dentro de la red social para proteger más la información de los usuarios.

Uno de los momentos más comentados de su comparecencia ante los comités Judicial y de Comercio del Senado fue cuando el senador demócrata Dick Durbin le lanzó dos cuestiones. La primera de ellas fue: “¿Estaría cómodo compartiendo con nosotros el nombre del hotel donde se quedó anoche?”. La segunda: “Si envió un mensaje a alguien esta semana ¿compartiría con nosotros los nombres de las personas a las que escribió?”.

El fundador de Facebook respondió: “no” a ambas preguntas. “Creo que eso es de lo que trata todo esto, del derecho a nuestra privacidad”, añadió el senador Durbin.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo