“Descuento del 50% para afiliados de VOX en el Máster en Gobernanza, Marketing Político y Comunicación Estratégica de la URJC”. Así informaba en su web el partido ultraderechista VOX del “acuerdo alcanzado” con el “Instituto de Derecho Público de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos y la Escuela de Liderazgo Vonselma Education”. La entrada se publicó en la web de VOX en septiembre de 2015 y sigue online.
Un descuento del que no sólo podían beneficiarse los afiliados al partido liderado por Santiago Abascal: una búsqueda en Google demuestra que los descuentos también se ofertaban para otros partidos. El PSOE también anunciaba este mismo máster entre sus actividades formativas "con becas que alcanzan hasta el 50% del coste de la matrícula".
El Instituto de Derecho Público es también el responsable del máster que tiene pendiente de un hilo el futuro político de Cristina Cifuentes, cuyas actas fueron falsificadas según han reconocido varios profesores.
Según El Confidencial, este instituto, controlado por el tutor de Cifuentes “ingresa miles de euros opacos a través de academias privadas externas que usan su marca para cazar alumnos”. Este diario asegura que se hacían ofertas del tipo: “Un máster 1.000 euros, dos 1.800”.
Los tuiteros se han quedado ojipláticos por la generosa oferta.
Yo no sé porque dudáis tanto de la Juan Carlos I. pic.twitter.com/G5QGKjhOWK
— Más que TW (@MASQUETW) 12 de abril de 2018
La universidad no está politizada, está tomada por la ultraderecha
— José Emilio Sánchez (@JosEmilioSnchez) 12 de abril de 2018
La típica oferta con la que sabes que no vas a pringar pasta. https://t.co/LaYZqRLP3V
— Love Will Tear Us Aznar (@lwtuaznar) 12 de abril de 2018
CHOLLO. Me afilio YA. Encima en la URJC. pic.twitter.com/2cetM9NlQt
— Cuñado ???????? (@CunadoDeTuiter) 12 de abril de 2018
¿Y esto?
Descuento del 50% para afiliados de VOX en el Máster en Gobernanza, Marketing Político y Comunicación Estratégica de la URJC | VOX Partido Político España https://t.co/mJCWabQ3fY
— Vam Aguilera (@VamAguilera) 12 de abril de 2018
Esto del descuento para militantes de Vox en un máster del famoso Instituto de Derecho Público de la Rey Juan Carlos no debería pasar desapercibido... https://t.co/iumCZ77EHp
— Santi ???????? (@SantiMrey) 9 de abril de 2018
Si eres fascista de @vox_es tienes un descuento del 50% en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos. Luego dirán que son los catalanes los que adoctrinan. https://t.co/VRH03C7z8Q
— Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) 12 de abril de 2018
Vaya. Descuento del 50% para afiliados de VOX en el Máster en Gobernanza, Marketing Político y Comunicación Estratégica de la URJC.
(https://t.co/2sAD3gAH8g) pic.twitter.com/VXr8MLvy5z
— Nacho (@ipatolorente) 12 de abril de 2018
Máster en gobernanza, Vox!! ????????????
— Delphine BCN **Делфин** (@DelCBcn) 12 de abril de 2018
Estudiante de la URJC, pasaté a CCC tu título tendrà más credibilidad
— Ramon Soler (@rsoler2000) 12 de abril de 2018
A lo mejor no es sólo el Máster de Cifuentes lo que hay que revisar en la URJC pic.twitter.com/TD69jYJnEa
— AlOtroLadoDelMuro (@_ju1_) 12 de abril de 2018
Desde VOX han reaccionado con humor y soltando una pulla: “¡Menos mal que nadie se apuntó! Por suerte nuestros afiliados no tienen el colmillo retorcido de Cifuentes y Errejón”, han asegurado.
¡Menos mal que nadie se apuntó! ????????
Por suerte nuestros afiliados no tienen el colmillo retorcido de Cifuentes y Errejón. ????????????????
Y sí, seguiremos defendiendo la libertad y la verdad histórica mientras vosotros defendéis a asesinos comunistas y regímenes terroristas. ☠☠ https://t.co/hgo7A6nm20
— VOX ???????? (@vox_es) 12 de abril de 2018
