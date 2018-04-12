Diario Público
Universidad Rey Juan Carlos El “chollo” de la URJC: un máster con “descuento del 50% para afiliados de VOX”

“Descuento del 50% para afiliados de VOX en el Máster en Gobernanza, Marketing Político y Comunicación Estratégica de la URJC”. Así informaba en su web el partido ultraderechista VOX del “acuerdo alcanzado” con el “Instituto de Derecho Público de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos y la Escuela de Liderazgo Vonselma Education”. La entrada se publicó en la web de VOX en septiembre de 2015 y sigue online.

El Instituto de Derecho Público es también el responsable del máster que tiene pendiente de un hilo el futuro político de Cristina Cifuentes, cuyas actas fueron falsificadas según han reconocido varios profesores.

Según El Confidencial, este instituto, controlado por el tutor de Cifuentes “ingresa miles de euros opacos a través de academias privadas externas que usan su marca para cazar alumnos”. Este diario asegura que se hacían ofertas del tipo: “Un máster 1.000 euros, dos 1.800”.

