¿Rajoy en la Guardia de la Noche? Los mejores memes del presidente vistiendo la capa alistana

No, Rajoy no se ha unido a la Guardia de la Noche. El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, visitó Zamora el pasado fin de semana y recibió “con honor” una típica capa alistana. La capa entregada a Rajoy por la asociación para la promoción y el estudio de la capa alistana y la Mancomunidad Tierras de Aliste es una reproducción de otra con más de 200 años de antigüedad.
La capa alistana o capa parda es una prenda típica de la comarca de Aliste (Zamora) que hoy día se utiliza en actos especiales como las procesiones religiosas de Semana Santa.
La irresistible imagen de Rajoy vistiendo la capa se convirtió rápidamente en meme. Estos son algunos:
— United Unknown (@unitedunknown) 14 de abril de 2018
- ...entrego mi vida y mi honor a la Guardia de la Noche, durante esta noche y todas las que estén por venir. pic.twitter.com/oJijh2hqg3
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) 14 de abril de 2018
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) 14 de abril de 2018
Los Lannister siempre pagan sus deudas. pic.twitter.com/TXCklVSJPs
— SR.VEGETAL (@mejorchef) 14 de abril de 2018
Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition pic.twitter.com/AgN2gUnSr2
— CataloniaDirect (@cataloniadirect) 14 de abril de 2018
Transparencias, ¿te atreves a usarlas? pic.twitter.com/xYaXukmAst
— robotronk (@robotronk1) 14 de abril de 2018
— PhotochoPP (@photochopeando) 14 de abril de 2018
BATAMANTAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/5NiNKLHlEQ
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) 14 de abril de 2018
???? pic.twitter.com/pqnljSJmwY
— KiKeNiCo (@KiKeNiCo) 14 de abril de 2018
— Tuan (@____tuan) 14 de abril de 2018
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) 14 de abril de 2018
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) 15 de abril de 2018
Llegas tarde, joven Padawan. ¿Has traído el sobre? pic.twitter.com/2ryL2f3gdC
— No Abras Paz (@noabraspaz) 14 de abril de 2018
Madre mía los Canteros pic.twitter.com/Imepwo9lhA
— ácido (@acidoenlared) 14 de abril de 2018
— The Raven (@the_raven77) 15 de abril de 2018
-Que no me toque Shhhhhlytherin... Que no me toque Shhhhhlytherin... pic.twitter.com/EWU9WFByhu
— Craich (@ACraich) 14 de abril de 2018
Ya lo predijeron los Simpson pic.twitter.com/lTvCGRikuv
— AlfredoStalin (@StalinDuro) 14 de abril de 2018
Muy bien la Casa Slytherin. pic.twitter.com/HwvAhXZBO0
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) 14 de abril de 2018
La Santa Inquisición
— xaviwan ???? (@xaviwan75) 15 de abril de 2018
Curro Jiménez Reloaded pic.twitter.com/dXjkCI2RA4
— Cao Wen Toh (@CaoWenToh) 14 de abril de 2018
