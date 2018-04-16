¿Rajoy en la Guardia de la Noche? Los mejores memes del presidente vistiendo la capa alistana

No, Rajoy no se ha unido a la Guardia de la Noche. El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, visitó Zamora el pasado fin de semana y recibió “con honor” una típica capa alistana. La capa entregada a Rajoy por la asociación para la promoción y el estudio de la capa alistana y la Mancomunidad Tierras de Aliste es una reproducción de otra con más de 200 años de antigüedad.

La capa alistana o capa parda es una prenda típica de la comarca de Aliste (Zamora) que hoy día se utiliza en actos especiales como las procesiones religiosas de Semana Santa.

La irresistible imagen de Rajoy vistiendo la capa se convirtió rápidamente en meme. Estos son algunos:

Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition pic.twitter.com/AgN2gUnSr2

-Que no me toque Shhhhhlytherin... Que no me toque Shhhhhlytherin... pic.twitter.com/EWU9WFByhu

— Craich (@ACraich) 14 de abril de 2018