La difusión de un vídeo a través de las redes sociales ha permitido la identificación de dos jóvenes de Xàbia que bailaban sobre el techo de un coche en marcha.

La Policía Local ha dado traslado al juzgado del vídeo, grabado el pasado sábado en el casco urbano de la localidad alicantina por los ocupantes del vehículo que circulaba detrás, por si pudiera existir un delito de conducción temeraria y contra la seguridad vial.

Tanto las dos chicas como el propietario del coche han sido identificados, aunque todavía se investiga quién lo conducía realmente, según fuentes municipales citadas por Europa Press.

