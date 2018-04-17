El jugador de hockey, Brett Connolly, ha protagonizado un gesto que se ha vuelto viral. Durante el calentamiento del partido de su equipo, Washington Capitals, contra los Blue Jackets, el jugador quiso que la noche de una joven aficionada fuera inolvidable. Sin embargo, el cruel gesto de un adulto del público dejó un momento que para muchos tuiteros resume el machismo reinante en el mundo del deporte.

Tres intentos fueron necesarios para que la pastilla de hockey llegase a las manos de la niña. La cara de la joven en el vídeo ha revolucionado la red social.

Show this video to every pro athlete today pic.twitter.com/bU6Iuls9jA — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) 16 de abril de 2018

Connolly observó a la aficionada golpear el cristal y quiso recompensar el apoyo a su equipo. Lanzó el "puck" por detrás del cristal, pero sorprendentemente el adulto que se encontraba más cerca de la joven decidió darle la pastilla a un niño, en vez de ella. La historia volvió a repetirse: el jugador arrojó otra pastilla, y el mismo adulto reitiró su comportamiento. Otro niño fue el agraciado.

El hecho indignó al Connolly, que con la tercera tirada consiguió que el "puck" fuese a parar a la joven. "La niña sabe que va a tener que soportar una y otra vez" gestos como ese, "a menos que deje de amar el deporte", considera una tuitera.

I respect your point of view but I also see that little girl's miserable face and know odds are she's going to have to endure that over, and over, and over again (unless it crushes her love for the sport entirely). When her misery is as clear as this it's as optimal a time as — Callie ????️ (@WhoNeedsGoals) 16 de abril de 2018

Muchos tuiteros también se han molestado con el comportamiento del adulto por "entregar a otros niños un objeto que no era para ellos", y han querido agradecerle el gesto al jugador.

Notice how the two "adults" gave the pucks to the boys. THAT'S what to notice!!!!!!!!! — Brian Gibba (@Whalebfg) 16 de abril de 2018

I swear, the pain of her getting it after the dad or whoever plays out her getting her share like a chess game just makes me love the persistence of the hockey player and the girl EVEN more. But boy, it’s nagging at my heart. — Saba (@sabafarrukhozil) 16 de abril de 2018

.@bconnolly8 thank you so much for making sure that little girl didn't get short changed. — mary anne walker (@pers1stence) 16 de abril de 2018

Aunque no todos consideran que se trate de "sexismo".

Leave it to Twitter to turn an adorable, heart warming thing into a battle of the sexes....I get it's frustrating the girl had to wait three attempts to get her puck, but holy shit. Let's keep SOMETHING positive. Can we just have this cute little video without politicizing it? — Jaywatch ☘️ 55-27 (1-0) (@xxKeypainxx) 16 de abril de 2018