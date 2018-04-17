Diario Público
El jugador de hockey, Brett Connolly, ha protagonizado un gesto que se ha vuelto viral. Durante el calentamiento del partido de su equipo, Washington Capitals, contra los Blue Jackets, el jugador quiso que la noche de una joven aficionada fuera inolvidable. Sin embargo, el cruel gesto de un adulto del público dejó un momento que para muchos tuiteros resume el machismo reinante en el mundo del deporte.

Tres intentos fueron necesarios para que la pastilla de hockey llegase a las manos de la niña. La cara de la joven en el vídeo ha revolucionado la red social.

Connolly observó a la aficionada golpear el cristal y quiso recompensar el apoyo a su equipo. Lanzó el "puck" por detrás del cristal, pero sorprendentemente el adulto que se encontraba más cerca de la joven decidió darle la pastilla a un niño, en vez de ella. La historia volvió a repetirse: el jugador arrojó otra pastilla, y el mismo adulto reitiró su comportamiento. Otro niño fue el agraciado.

El hecho indignó al Connolly, que con la tercera tirada consiguió que el "puck" fuese a parar a la joven. "La niña sabe que va a tener que soportar una y otra vez" gestos como ese, "a menos que deje de amar el deporte", considera una tuitera.

Muchos tuiteros también se han molestado con el comportamiento del adulto por "entregar a otros niños un objeto que no era para ellos", y han querido agradecerle el gesto al jugador.

Aunque no todos consideran que se trate de "sexismo".

