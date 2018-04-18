Diario Público
“Exigimos la disolución inmediata de la RAE”

“Si es necesario, lo haremos con vuestras propias armas: hablando más alto, ocupando más columnas, interrumpiendo vuestras conversaciones, ignorando vuestras opiniones”. Así de expeditivo se muestra el colectivo de mujeres ENTRAREMOS a través de un comunicado en el que exigen "la disolución inmediata de la RAE, la entrega incondicional de las letras y los signos de puntuación y que pidan perdón a las víctimas de la institución por perpetuar el uso machista de la lengua durante sus 300 años de historia”.

Las integrantes de la banda —lectoras, escritoras y mujeres que no se callan— amenazan con tomar a la fuerza las butacas que les corresponden si los académicos se resisten. Sus demandas, según detallan en el vídeo, son "la invisibilización de las autoras en las enciclopedias y los libros de texto; la abrumadora falta de paridad de una institución que ‘regula’ nuestra forma de contar el mundo y las insoportables columnas cipotudas de los domingos".

El colectivo reivindica la obra de tres autoras que nunca fueron aceptadas en la Academia: Gertrudis Gómez de Avellaneda, Emilia Pardo Bazán y María Moliner. Fue en abril cuando Pardo Bazán fue rechazada por tercera y última vez por la RAE (1912) y cuando Moliner publicó su Diccionario del uso del español (1966).

