Imposible caer más bajo: el repulsivo tuit de Alfonso Rojo sobre el fallecido Pepe Rubianes

“Gilipollas integral”, “gili”, “guarra”… Insulto tras insulto, un día tras otro. Así es Periodista Digital, la web de Alfonso Rojo. Una auténtica aberración en la que se publican diariamente barbaridades de todo tipo combinadas con palabras exageradas e insultos, incluso en los mismos titulares. Un diario que es un fiel reflejo de la cuenta de Twitter de su director, que publica enlaces a sus noticias acompañadas incluso de más insultos.

Relacionado: “Mugrienta”, “antidesodorante”, “chica Rexona”… los continuos insultos a Anna Gabriel en ‘Periodista Digital’

Alfonso Rojo hoy ha vuelto a convertirse en polémica por una más de sus salidas de tono, como no, con insultos incluidos. Periodista Digital publicó un texto con este titular sobre el humorista Pepe Rubianes, fallecido en 2009: “Pepe Rubianes: este es el gilipollas al que la inculta 'Nada' Colau da la calle que quita a un héroe español”. No contento con los insultos en el texto, Rojo compartió el enlace en su Twitter con este texto: “Afortunadamente para la Humanidad, el tal Rubianes cria malvas desde el 1 de marzo de 2009”.

Decenas de tuiteros han criticado las palabras de Rojo, incluidos amigos personales del humorista (Omitimos los enlaces a los tuits de Rojo y a su web):

-Los miserables tuits de Hermann Tertsch y Alfonso Rojo tras el atentado de Barcelona
-La demoledora respuesta de Gabriel Rufián a Alfonso Rojo después de que le llamara “gilipollas”

