La escala de Mohs es una relación de diez minerales ordenados por su dureza de menor a mayor. Si buscamos en Wikipedia esta famosa relación, definida por el geólogo alemán Friederich Mohs en 1825, veremos que en el el top de la misma se encuentra el diamante, el mineral natural más duro.

Sin embargo, por obra y gracia de un troleo, durante un rato la “cara” de la presidenta madrileña Cristina Cifuentes sustituyó en esa escala al diamante. Cifuentes, a quién se pide su dimisión tras el escándalo de su máster y tras descubrirse que incluso se falsificaron las firmas de profesores en las actas, se ha limitado a anunciar que renuncia al mismo.

El artículo sobre la tabla de dureza de Mohs ya ha sido corregido pero aún aparece en la caché de la enciclopedia libre. En su momento incluía también esta indicación sobre la cara de Cifuentes: “Encontrado en la universidad Juan Carlos I (no se raya)”.

El troleo ha sido comentado en las redes sociales:

