Súper Pop ¿La ‘Súper Pop’ normalizando un abuso sexual? Críticas a la revista por una de sus encuestas

La revista de adolescentes 'Súper Pop' está en el punto de mira de los tuiteros por una de sus encuestas publicadas en su página web. En el test, 'Súper Pop' planteó la siguiente situación a sus lectores: "Estás en una disco con tus mejores amigas y se te acerca un chico y te roba un beso. ¿Qué haces?".

La revista se atrevía a dar varias opciones de respuesta: "¡Le sigo la corriente! Hacía rato que me estaba imaginando la situación!"; "Me pongo totalmente roja"; y "Me quedo sorprendida pero me gusta que haya tomado la iniciativa".

Los tuiteros se han indignado con la pregunta de la encuesta "EN 2018, ¿ENCONTRARÁS EL AMOR?" que normaliza el abuso sexual y fomenta la cultura de la violación. ¿Realmente se 'roban' los besos? Esta revista que influye en jóvenes y con esta pregunta promueve que las adolescentes vean estos actos como actitudes irrelevantes.

Algunos aportado otras opciones posibles de respuesta en el test.

