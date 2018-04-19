La revista de adolescentes 'Súper Pop' está en el punto de mira de los tuiteros por una de sus encuestas publicadas en su página web. En el test, 'Súper Pop' planteó la siguiente situación a sus lectores: "Estás en una disco con tus mejores amigas y se te acerca un chico y te roba un beso. ¿Qué haces?".

La revista se atrevía a dar varias opciones de respuesta: "¡Le sigo la corriente! Hacía rato que me estaba imaginando la situación!"; "Me pongo totalmente roja"; y "Me quedo sorprendida pero me gusta que haya tomado la iniciativa".

Pues de la hostia que le meto a lo mejor lo subo a las tarimas sin querer pic.twitter.com/aie6R6G1jc — AAAAAAAA UNA SIRENA (@fallen_ruby) 11 de abril de 2018

No sé si flipo más con la pregunta o con las respuestas del test xd — Nico Robin (@haslaisfeed) 13 de abril de 2018

Los tuiteros se han indignado con la pregunta de la encuesta "EN 2018, ¿ENCONTRARÁS EL AMOR?" que normaliza el abuso sexual y fomenta la cultura de la violación. ¿Realmente se 'roban' los besos? Esta revista que influye en jóvenes y con esta pregunta promueve que las adolescentes vean estos actos como actitudes irrelevantes.

Lo poetizada que está la frase de robar un beso y la tremenda mierda que es... Alucinante xD — IRUKOART (@IrukoArt) 12 de abril de 2018

Oye @policia este test no cometer ningún tipo de delito?? Como promover la cultura de la violación, digo. — Álex Ávila (@DeepAmnesia13) 13 de abril de 2018

Alucinante que no haya ni una opción que plantee que eso es una puta agresión sexual. Y pensar que leíamos esta puta mierda. — África González Alonso (@africagonzalez) 13 de abril de 2018

Pues yo le sigo la corriente! No sabe que en verdad soy un reptiliano y cuando menos se lo espera le arranco la cabeza de un bocado. — Who is Aiden?? (@hackermanACK) 12 de abril de 2018

Lo gordo es que ni una de las opciones se planea siquiera que tú NO QUIERAS que alguien venga a comerte los morros sin venir a cuento — Kiki Contreras Nyu (@kikscontreras) 12 de abril de 2018

Algunos aportado otras opciones posibles de respuesta en el test.

Faltan respuestas como esta:

d Morimos los dos: Él de la bofetada y yo de la onda expansiva. — Dennis el Azul (@DenniselAzul) 13 de abril de 2018

Imagínate que viene un señor y te roba la cartera en tu puta cara: A)Le doy también el móvil. B)Me voy al baño a meterme una rayuja. C)Se lo agradezco cordialmente. — Hadoconda (@TummUertos48) 12 de abril de 2018

Me encanta q no haya ni una opción en plan pic.twitter.com/KbIc5uEKPt — Prosak (@soyleeprosa) 12 de abril de 2018

D. Lo denuncio — Nielle. (@chilangafriki) 12 de abril de 2018