“¡Olé ahí, por la jeta de la ‘güela'”: investigan las burlas de un policía a unos gitanos mientras le lavan el coche patrulla

En las últimas horas se ha hecho viral un vídeo en que se puede ver a cuatro jóvenes de etnia gitana lavando un coche de la Policía Nacional mientras que el agente que lo conducía les graba y se cachondea de ellos: "¡Olé ahí, por la jeta de la 'güela', hay que ver que bien trabajan!".
El momento tuvo lugar el pasado miércoles en la localidad asturiana de Avilés, cuando un agente de la Policía Nacional, que se para a repostar combustible en la gasolinera de la avenida de Gijón, escuchó a un grupo de chicos diciéndole que llevaba el coche muy sucio.
Fue entonces cuando les propuso que lo limpiaran: "Pues lavádmelo". Los muchachos apenas tardaron unos minutos en ponerse manos a la obra y agarrar cepillo, jabón y agua. "Para que luego digan que los gitanos 'semos' malos", decían mientras frotaban sobre el coche patrulla.
En el vídeo, que ha sido compartido por WhatsApp, se puede ver como el agente no puede contener la risa ante la situación. Sin dejar de grabar con su teléfono móvil, comienza a cachondearse: "¡Ay que los payos, mira!", suelta entre chascarrillos varios.
La Policía lo ha calificado de "desafortunado". Pedro Casanova, jefe de gabinete de la Jefatura Superior de Policía en Asturias, ha explicado a la Ser Avilés que el coche se encontraba "fuera de servicio".
El Régimen Disciplinario del cuerpo que ya se encuentra analizando los hechos y deberá decidir si se procede a la apertura o no de un expediente sancionador contra el agente.
