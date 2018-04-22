Tras un mes retenido en el puerto de Sicilia por orden de la Justicia italiana, el Astral, el barco de Proactiva Open Arms, ha vuelto a poner rumbo al mar para seguir salvando vidas.
El momento más ansiado. #OpenArms libre zarpa de Pozzallo.
Un mes amarrado, un mes que nos ha hecho más fuertes. Ahora sí somos una multitud unida que ha demostrado al mundo que salvar vidas no es delito. O eso, o somos criminales. Enormes gracias. Seguimos #FreeOpenArms pic.twitter.com/88Tr295Vc4
— PROACTIVA OPEN ARMS (@openarms_fund) 20 de abril de 2018
La organización, una vez más, ha narrado a través de su cuenta de Twitter el drama que sufren miles de inmigrantes cada semana en las aguas del Mediterráneo. Esta vez, en menos de tres días, más de 500 personas han sido rescatadas por el Astral. ¿Cuándo terminará esta tragedia?
¡Están vivas!
Este es el #Med hoy.
Nos emociona como la primera vez que llegamos aquí.
Más de 500 personas rescatadas en unas horas en operación conjunta @SOSMedFrance
¿Cuantas habrán perdido la vida mientras apenas había ojos humanitarios en el mar? pic.twitter.com/ffAsVHweU6
— PROACTIVA OPEN ARMS (@openarms_fund) 21 de abril de 2018
#Astral hoy
Así las hemos encontrado: Aterrorizadas, convencidas de que iban a morir en el mar, personas que se han jugado la vida huyendo del más absoluto infierno, de las torturas y las vejaciones, de la esclavitud.
Menos mal que llegamos a tiempo.#FreeOpenArms pic.twitter.com/BmbYxY8lM1
— PROACTIVA OPEN ARMS (@openarms_fund) 21 de abril de 2018
#ESTAPASANDO en directo #Astral
Acaba de llegar aviso sobre una barca con 120 personas en peligro de naufragio.
Buenos días. Es domingo en la zona de Rescate. pic.twitter.com/MhwksTb4O5
— PROACTIVA OPEN ARMS (@openarms_fund) 22 de abril de 2018
Ha vuelto a pasar. Hoy también, como pasa cada día #Med
Escuchad los gritos de la más absoluta desesperación.
Acabamos de rescatar y ya están a salvo #Astral 140 personas, entre ellas 19 mujeres y un bebé.
Gracias @seawatchcrew por la colaboración ???? pic.twitter.com/ZH0VJUntgy
— PROACTIVA OPEN ARMS (@openarms_fund) 22 de abril de 2018
Personas, familias, VIDAS. Todas abocadas a este inmenso matadero.
El puñetazo de rabia al enfrentamos a la infamia #Med se repite. Quienes lo permiten pagarán por ello.
Nada puede estar por encima de la defensa de la vida. Y esto es el puro infierno. #Salvarvidasnoesdelito pic.twitter.com/ZdOYVIRePn
— PROACTIVA OPEN ARMS (@openarms_fund) 22 de abril de 2018
