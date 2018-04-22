Diario Público
Inmigración Cinco tuits y más de 500 vidas: el drama del Mediterráneo narrado por Proactiva Open Arms

Tras un mes retenido en el puerto de Sicilia por orden de la Justicia italiana, el Astral, el barco de Proactiva Open Arms, ha vuelto a poner rumbo al mar para seguir salvando vidas.

La organización, una vez más, ha narrado a través de su cuenta de Twitter el drama que sufren miles de inmigrantes cada semana en las aguas del Mediterráneo. Esta vez, en menos de tres días, más de 500 personas han sido rescatadas por el Astral. ¿Cuándo terminará esta tragedia?

