Siguen las reacciones a la última salida de tono del portavoz del Partido Popular en el Congreso de los Diputados, Rafael Hernando. Este fin de semana, y con los ánimos caldeados entre los pensionistas que llevan varios meses manifestándose para pedir unas pensiones dignas, se permitió el lujo de pedirles manifestarse para dar las gracias al Gobierno.

“Nos pedían que subiéramos las pensiones el IPC, que era el 1%. Bueno, las vamos a subir el 3%, tres veces más de lo que nos pedían. Lo que le pido a los que se manifestaban cuando decían que sólo las subíamos el 0,25%, que querían que las subiésemos el 1%, que ahora salgan a manifestarse pero a darle las gracias al Gobierno. […] Que salgan, por favor, a darle las gracias al Gobierno”, aseguró.

Sus palabras han provocado la indignación de los pensionistas y de multitud de ciudadanos, como se ha podido comprobar en las redes sociales. Por su parte, el Gran Wyoming ha querido responder esas palabras en su programa El Intermedio de La Sexta, este lunes.

“Señor Hernando, no tiene lógica pedir a la gente dar las gracias al Gobierno por procurar el bienestar de los ciudadanos: ese es su trabajo. Agradecer lo que se espera de uno no tiene sentido. Por eso a usted no le damos las gracias cada vez que dice una barbaridad”, dijo Wyoming.