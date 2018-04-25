Diario Público
Diario Público

Cristina Cifuentes El tuit de Cifuentes en una entrega de premios de la marca de cosméticos que supuestamente robó

Por

Terremoto político en Madrid, tras la publicación de un vídeo en el que supuestamente se observa a la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes arrestada por dos guardias de seguridad de un supermercado Eroski. Según Okdiario, Cifuentes habría sido cazada hurtando dos botes de crema anti-edad de la marca Olay, valorados en unos 20 euros cada uno. Tras conocerse la noticia, sumada al caso de su máster conseguido de forma irregular, Cifuentes ha anunciado su dimisión.

Este miércoles, las redes se han convertido en un hervidero de comentarios sobre el tema. Hoy varios tuiteros han advertido un curioso tuit de la presidenta, que hoy cobra un nuevo sentido. En junio de 2010 Cifuentes publicó el siguiente mensaje: “En la entrega de las becas Olay. Premio a Sara Baras”.

Efectivamente, el tuit sigue activo:

Por lo que parece, Cifuentes acudió al acto de homenaje a Sara Varas en el Círculo Olay, de la citada marca de cosméticos. Tras difundirse el tuit, las redes se han llenado de comentarios:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo