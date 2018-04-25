Diario Público
Cristina Cifuentes “Los vigilantes de seguridad me miran con cara rara…”: el tuit de Cifuentes que el tiempo ha convertido en chiste

Era inevitable. El vídeo de Cristina Cifuentes, retenida por vigilantes de seguridad de un Eroski, tras supuestamente tratar de hurtar dos botes de crema de la marca Olay ha provocado su dimisión y un aluvión de memes y comentarios en las redes sociales.

Ahora muchos tuiteros se han afanado en buscar en los tuits de Cifuentes y han encontrado, por ejemplo, un mensaje que publicó durante una entrega de premios de la marca de cosméticos Olay.

Otro de sus antiguos tuits se ha convertido ahora en un chiste involuntario. El 26 de marzo de 2010 Cifuentes publicaba este mensaje:

Un mensaje, que adquiere un nuevo y cómico significado, tras haber contemplado cómo un vigilante de seguridad de Eroski revisaba los objetos del bolso de Cifuentes.

