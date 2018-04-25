Era inevitable. El vídeo de Cristina Cifuentes, retenida por vigilantes de seguridad de un Eroski, tras supuestamente tratar de hurtar dos botes de crema de la marca Olay ha provocado su dimisión y un aluvión de memes y comentarios en las redes sociales.
Ahora muchos tuiteros se han afanado en buscar en los tuits de Cifuentes y han encontrado, por ejemplo, un mensaje que publicó durante una entrega de premios de la marca de cosméticos Olay.
Otro de sus antiguos tuits se ha convertido ahora en un chiste involuntario. El 26 de marzo de 2010 Cifuentes publicaba este mensaje:
Salgo de la Asamblea y los vigilantes de seguridad me miran con cara rara... No me extraña, a estas horas!
— Cristina Cifuentes (@ccifuentes) 26 de marzo de 2010
Un mensaje, que adquiere un nuevo y cómico significado, tras haber contemplado cómo un vigilante de seguridad de Eroski revisaba los objetos del bolso de Cifuentes.
Este chiste es crema
— Kurrambis™ (@kurrambisflyinc) 25 de abril de 2018
Pasos para ser politico:
1. Cerrar tu cuenta personal de twitter.
2. Ser honrado.
— Alex Escribano (@AlexEscribano7) 25 de abril de 2018
Jajajajajjaa !! ????????????????????????????
— Cristian (@CristianiLiescu) 25 de abril de 2018
— Keaa (@Keaa91) 25 de abril de 2018
Tu vida es un constante Spoiler
— CRYSTYĂN (@97cristian2018) 25 de abril de 2018
¿No te habrás llevado nada?
— Rivas-ball (@MemesRipenses) 25 de abril de 2018
Me permite ver que lleva en su bolso por favor?
— Partido CorruPPto, este mes 2x1 en masters!!! (@c072075) 25 de abril de 2018
