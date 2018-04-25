Era inevitable. El vídeo de Cristina Cifuentes, retenida por vigilantes de seguridad de un Eroski, tras supuestamente tratar de hurtar dos botes de crema de la marca Olay ha provocado su dimisión y un aluvión de memes y comentarios en las redes sociales.

Relacionado: “Cifuentes se va con la cabeza muy alta y la piel tersa y suave”

Ahora muchos tuiteros se han afanado en buscar en los tuits de Cifuentes y han encontrado, por ejemplo, un mensaje que publicó durante una entrega de premios de la marca de cosméticos Olay.

Otro de sus antiguos tuits se ha convertido ahora en un chiste involuntario. El 26 de marzo de 2010 Cifuentes publicaba este mensaje:

Salgo de la Asamblea y los vigilantes de seguridad me miran con cara rara... No me extraña, a estas horas!

— Cristina Cifuentes (@ccifuentes) 26 de marzo de 2010