“Cifuentes dimite tras un mes vergonzoso. Quienes guardaron su vídeo para chantajearla no pueden elegir a su sucesor. La dignidad de las instituciones madrileñas solo se recupera con la regeneración”. Este tuit del secretario e Análisis Estratégico y Cambio Político de Podemos, Íñigo Errejón, ha debido de gustar mucho al responsable de Emprendimiento, Ciencia e Innovación del PSOE, Francisco Polo, porque se lo ha copiado. Letra por letra.

El mensaje de Errejón se publicó a las 12.02 de hoy, mientras en el de Polo salió dos horas después. El mensaje era igual, letra por letra con sólo un añadido: “Madrid necesita a Angel Gabilondo”.

Varios tuiteros y también el Diputado de Podemos en la Asamblea de Madrid, Hugo Martínez Abarca, se dieron cuenta y se hicieron eco en Twitter. Posteriormente, Polo eliminó el mensaje:

Es el jefe de ciencia e innovación del PSOE. Supongo que está más centrado en ciencia. Porque en lo de innovar no tanto. pic.twitter.com/Hll0xKhFnE

En mi vida he firmado un https://t.co/WQy0FM8rZt , Hulio. Lo dirigía este señor, Francisco Polo. pic.twitter.com/jAeMQ0l8dz

Tras saltar la polémica, el responsable socialista ha pedido disculpas a Errejón y a sus seguidores. Se ha justificado asegurando que pidió a su equipo que le ayudara y que entre todos los mensajes acabó publicando "uno de la lista de lo que otras personas estaban diciendo sobre el caso Cifuentes”. “Lo siento y haré todo lo posible por poner más atención y que no vuelva a ocurrir”, ha añadido.

Quiero pedir disculpas: como sabéis estoy con agenda en La Rioja. He pedido a mi equipo que me ayudara con algunos mensajes. Entre todos los mensajes he publicado uno de la lista de lo que otros estaban diciendo sobre el caso Cifuentes. Error mío.

— Francisco Polo (@franciscopolo) 25 de abril de 2018