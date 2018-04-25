Diario Público
Twitter El responsable de Innovación del PSOE copia letra por letra un tuit de Errejón sobre Cifuentes

“Cifuentes dimite tras un mes vergonzoso. Quienes guardaron su vídeo para chantajearla no pueden elegir a su sucesor. La dignidad de las instituciones madrileñas solo se recupera con la regeneración”. Este tuit del secretario e Análisis Estratégico y Cambio Político de Podemos, Íñigo Errejón, ha debido de gustar mucho al responsable de Emprendimiento, Ciencia e Innovación del PSOE, Francisco Polo, porque se lo ha copiado. Letra por letra.

El mensaje de Errejón se publicó a las 12.02 de hoy, mientras en el de Polo salió dos horas después. El mensaje era igual, letra por letra con sólo un añadido: “Madrid necesita a Angel Gabilondo”.

Varios tuiteros y también el Diputado de Podemos en la Asamblea de Madrid, Hugo Martínez Abarca, se dieron cuenta y se hicieron eco en Twitter. Posteriormente, Polo eliminó el mensaje:

Tras saltar la polémica, el responsable socialista ha pedido disculpas a Errejón y a sus seguidores. Se ha justificado asegurando que pidió a su equipo que le ayudara y que entre todos los mensajes acabó publicando "uno de la lista de lo que otras personas estaban diciendo sobre el caso Cifuentes”. “Lo siento y haré todo lo posible por poner más atención y que no vuelva a ocurrir”, ha añadido.

