Así respondió Cifuentes en 2016 a una pregunta sobre su supuesta cleptomanía

Un vídeo donde se ve como Cristina Cifuentes fue pillada robando cremas antiedad en un supermercado Eroski de Vallecas en 2011 ha sido la gota que ha colmado el vaso y el detonante para que la ya expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid presentara su dimisión ayer a mediodía. Una renuncia que era muy esperada tras el escándalo del máster pero que finalmente se ha precipitado por otro motivo.

Este jueves, se han publicado informaciones a cerca de que el vídeo ha visto la luz tras ser filtrado por rivales de Cifuentes en el PP. Y, de hecho, ya había "rumores" sobre ello en 2016 y así se lo preguntó la periodista de LaSexta Cristina Pardo a la protagonista durante una entrevista en el programa Al Rojo Vivo.

En concreto, Pardo le pregunta a Cifuentes sobre una publicación de 'El Español' que por aquel entonces decía que personas de dentro de su propio partido encargaron espiarla y "difundir un rumor sobre su celeptomanía". Le pide su valoración y la entonces presidenta de la CAM se defiende:

"Esa información es surrealista, es una película de espías y yo no voy a entrar en ese tema. Yo me dedico a gobernar."

No lo niega y le resta importancia, pero se sumaba otra losa sobre la espalda de Cifuentes. Para LaSexta, aquella pregunta "ha adquirido especial relevancia hoy" y así lo ha aireado en redes sociales.

