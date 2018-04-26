El ‘especial facha’ de ‘El Jueves’: el ‘facherío’ patrio al descubierto

Casi 3.000 retuits y más de 4.000 'Me gusta' en Twitter: la portada del Especial Fachas de El Jueves ha enganchado a los tuiteros. La revista de humor presenta así su especial, para poner los dientes largos al personal: "Están por todas partes y ahora han tomado los balconcitos. Este número especial de El Jueves trae 92 paginazas sobre el facherío y sus múltiples formas con este portadón de Pedro Vera. ¡No te lo puedes perder!".

La portada en cuestión es una foto de familia con lo más granado de lo que El Jueves llama "facherío patrio". En el centro de la portada aparece el dictador Francisco Franco retratado como un zombie. Junto a él Rajoy, Rivera, Cospedal, el rey, el rey emérito, Jiménez Losantos y muchos más. A ver si los reconoces a todos.

¡La PORTADA! Están entre nosotros y han tomado los balcones. Esta semana: El Jueves Especial Fachas. No puedes perderte este numerazo con portadón de @pedroveraOyP ¿Los reconoces a todos? https://t.co/k4HlCUovh4 pic.twitter.com/GfApf1Nmw9

Pero como siempre, lo mejor son las reacciones de la gente.

Os dejo por aquí mi versión del ????país "multicolor". Donde nacen abejas cara al sol ????. No tiene copyright. Es todo vuestro. Un abrazo. pic.twitter.com/H3rwNLkRtK

Esta genial pero os habeis dejado a unos cuantos,aunque entiendo que no hay portada para tanto facha, no no caben! ????????????????????????????????

— Bey????????️ (@fernandez_bey) 24 de abril de 2018