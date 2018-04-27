¿A qué te suenan los siguientes tuits escritos por los líderes de Ciudadanos? ¿Yo, robot?
Como cargo público siempre respetaré y acataré las sentencias judiciales, aunque no me gusten. Pero reconozco que como ciudadano y como padre me cuesta asumir la sentencia de #LaManada. Todo mi apoyo a la víctima y a su familia.
— Albert Rivera (@Albert_Rivera) 26 de abril de 2018
Siempre respeto las decisiones judiciales, pero confieso que hay días en los que es más que duro. Como mujer, toda mi solidaridad con la víctima, con sus personas más allegadas y con todas las mujeres que han sufrido alguna vez semejante horror #LaManada
— Inés Arrimadas (@InesArrimadas) 26 de abril de 2018
Hay razones y fundamentos jurídicos que el corazón no entiende.
Como política respetaré siempre las decisiones judiciales, como mujer y madre de niñas no puedo dejar de pensar en la víctima. Todo mi cariño y apoyo en estos momentos tan duros.
— Begoña Villacís (@begonavillacis) 26 de abril de 2018
La voz de alarma (Inés, Albert, Begoña son... ¡replicantes!) la ha dado @CervantesFAQs.
¡Madre mía los BOTs de @CiudadanosCs!pic.twitter.com/DfmjFP9NJH
— Miguel de Ceяvantes FEM (@CervantesFAQs) 27 de abril de 2018
Aunque, más que de bots, quizás deberíamos hablar de plantillazos, como bien apunta @CharlesCafeWah,
Pásame la plantilla de "empatizo mogollón con la víctima pero respeto las sentencias judiciales porque en el fondo me importa un bledo lo que le pase" plis. pic.twitter.com/U1kIQ1Sm2z
— Carles Servat (@CharlesCafeWah) 26 de abril de 2018
Ejemplos prácticos de copy paste robótico:
???? @PatriciaReyesCs "Somos representantes públicos y tenemos que respetar la separación de poderes. Acataremos las sentencias judiciales nos gusten o no nos gusten" #LaManada pic.twitter.com/M834DY1HMA
— Ciudadanos (@CiudadanosCs) 26 de abril de 2018
???? @PatriciaReyesCs “Como mujer y como madre me cuesta asumir la sentencia judicial del caso de #LaManada"
— Ciudadanos (@CiudadanosCs) 26 de abril de 2018
Mi respeto como siempre a la justicia, pero hoy mi corazón me dice otra cosa. Todo mi apoyo a la víctima y su familia. https://t.co/r7orjrKLWV
— Melisa Rodríguez (@mrhciudadanos) 26 de abril de 2018
.@CiudadanoVille “Desde @CiudadanosCs se respetarán siempre las resoluciones judicialesaunque se entiende que es difícil asumir sentencias como la de hoy en el juicio de La Manada” pic.twitter.com/nIdIpfulUj
— Cs Navarra (@Cs_Navarra_) 26 de abril de 2018
