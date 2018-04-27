Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter La condena a ‘La Manada’ y los bots de Ciudadanos

Por

¿A qué te suenan los siguientes tuits escritos por los líderes de Ciudadanos? ¿Yo, robot?

La voz de alarma (Inés, Albert, Begoña son... ¡replicantes!) la ha dado @CervantesFAQs.

Aunque, más que de bots, quizás deberíamos hablar de plantillazos, como bien apunta @CharlesCafeWah,

Ejemplos prácticos de copy paste robótico:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo