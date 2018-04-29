“Llevamos 350 años contando el mismo cuento”, dice una Caperucita Roja cabreada, “me voy, no quiero que me comas”. “¡Que vuelvas, te digo!”, vocifera el lobo, solitario, sin 'manada'. “No. No es no”, dice la niña tranquilamente. Y claro, la historia cambia por completo.

El clip original, en catalán subtitulado en castellano, lleva más de 103.000 visionados y pretende dar visibilidad a la campaña #MeToo para luchar contra la normalización del machismo en los cuentos infantiles.

En él, Caperucita termina cabreada y pasando olímpicamente de un lobo que le dice que “se ha puesto una capa roja para que la mire” y, encima, le dice por dónde tiene que ir… para comérsela, claro. Sencillamente, ella no quiere que el lobo se la coma. Y punto. ¿Les suena de algo?

Un vídeo del proyecto Little Revolutions publicado en vísperas del día de la mujer, el pasado 8 de marzo, plantea a 22 chavales y chavalas otra forma de contar el famoso cuento. Y a pesar de que, al principio, los chavales siguen el cuento tradicional y se ponen del lado del feroz mamífero, el cabreo de la niña encapuchada les hace repensar la situación.

A partir de ese momento, aportan toneladas de sentido común. Para ellos, termina resultando evidente que Caperucita simboliza a tantas y tantas mujeres que sufren acoso; y el lobo, él solo y sin 'manada', a tantos y tantos acosadores.

Y el cuento trata precisamente de eso: resaltar hasta qué punto algo a priori tan inofensivo y blanco como un cuento infantil puede estar cargado de prejuicios y estereotipos.

Porque, si queremos cambiar el cuento, igual también deberíamos fijarnos en esto:

