La prensa internacional se hace eco de #Cuéntalo y la indignación por la sentencia de ‘La Manada’

Tras la sentencia contra ‘La Manada’, periodistas, políticas, escritoras y tuiteras han convertido #Cuéntalo en tendencia mundial. El hashtag propuesto por Cristina Fallarás tras leer un artículo de la codirectora de Público, Virginia Pérez, ha llevado a miles de mujeres de todo el mundo a relatar en primera persona las agresiones sexuales que han sufrido.

Tras convertirse en el tema más comentado en las redes sociales españolas, #Cuéntalo dio el salto y se metió entre los trending topics mundiales. En América Latina, este lunes estaba entre los temas más tuiteados en Argentina, Colombia, México, Chile, Perú y Guatemala.

Medios de comunicación de todo el mundo se han hecho eco de la espontánea iniciativa: The New York Times, The Guardian, Le Figaro, The Week, BBC,Le Huffington Post Francia, Clarín o Europe 1, entre ellos.

El estadounidense The New York Times cuenta a sus lectores cómo #Cuéntalo ha agrupado las experiencias de abusos sufridos por mujeres, “incluyendo prominentes periodistas, escritoras y políticas”.

El francés Le Figaro recoge declaraciones de Fallarás y compara #Cuéntalo con #BalanceTonPorc (algo así como ‘Enseña a tu cerdo’) el hashtag que surgió en las redes francesas tras el caso Weinstein.

Por su parte, la corporación pública británica BBC habla de las protestas registradas en Pamplona y explica que “el hastag español #Cuéntalo” ha sido “ampliamente tuiteado” por mujeres que han compartido sus propias historias de abuso.

En Argentina, Clarín también se hace eco con este titular: “#Cuéntalo: el hashtag de historias de abusos y feminicidios que repercutió en Argentina”.

