Diario Público
Diario Público

Los tuiteros denuncian que “La Manada”, “San Fermín” y “violación” son tendencias en una web porno

Por

“Voy a vomitar y luego vengo”: es la reacción de la tuitera @Becaria_ tras advertir que “La Manada”, “Manada”, “San Fermín” y “violación” son tendencias (temas más buscados) en la versión española de una web porno.

Lo denunciaba el pasado sábado en su cuenta de Twitter, con capturas de pantalla:

Los tuiteros han respondido asegurando que esto es "una prueba más de que se nos ha ido de las manos" y alguno ha opinado que esto "quizás explique la sentencia".

La mayoría de reacciones al tuit de @Becaria_ han expresado su “vergüenza” y “repugnancia”:

Relacionado:

-El gráfico que explica a la perfección por qué la sentencia de ‘La Manada’ es tan perversa

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo