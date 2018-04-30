Los tuiteros denuncian que “La Manada”, “San Fermín” y “violación” son tendencias en una web porno

“Voy a vomitar y luego vengo”: es la reacción de la tuitera @Becaria_ tras advertir que “La Manada”, “Manada”, “San Fermín” y “violación” son tendencias (temas más buscados) en la versión española de una web porno.
Lo denunciaba el pasado sábado en su cuenta de Twitter, con capturas de pantalla:
Pues "La Manada", "San Fermín" y "Violación" son tendencias en la web porno Xvideos.
Voy a vomitar, luego vuelvo. pic.twitter.com/JFb3qgxqum
— Becaria ✏ (@Becaria_) 28 de abril de 2018
Los tuiteros han respondido asegurando que esto es "una prueba más de que se nos ha ido de las manos" y alguno ha opinado que esto "quizás explique la sentencia".
Que la manada sea tendencia en una página porno es una prueba más de que se nos ha ido de las manos...
— Antonio Jaime (@AntonioAlcaide3) 29 de abril de 2018
Esto quizas explique la sentencia
— Amanda (@missing_marne) 29 de abril de 2018
La mayoría de reacciones al tuit de @Becaria_ han expresado su “vergüenza” y “repugnancia”:
Madre mía pic.twitter.com/Z0ZsJa10qL
— ✘Bigby✘ (@14pere) 29 de abril de 2018
y el "abused" también dios qué asco
— Cari ???? (@dalasway) 29 de abril de 2018
que coño le pasa a la peña en la cabeza en serio
— Julia (@Juuuuuulita) 29 de abril de 2018
"Vergüenza" y "repugnancia", es lo único que puedo sentir al ver eso.
— DaniWins (@DGM4_98) 29 de abril de 2018
Por dios en que puto mundo vivimos
— Ian Cordova (@IanCordova10) 30 de abril de 2018
Lamemtable
— andrea francavilla (@italiani96) 30 de abril de 2018
Es enfermizo todo esto qué asco... ????
— Jesús M. Gómez (@elchusdegranada) 29 de abril de 2018
¿La gente buscando el video de #LaManada? No me jodas.
— Fashion ★ Deejay (@FashionDeejay) 29 de abril de 2018
