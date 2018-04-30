Diario Público
Diario Público

Machismo “Sexismo de la clase alta”: los lavabos del hotel búlgaro en el que se alojarán los líderes de la UE

Por

Bulgaria, que asume la presidencia rotatoria y semestral de la Unión Europea, acogerá los próximos días 17 y 18 de mayo una cumbre de los líderes de la UE. Los invitados a la cita se hospedarán en un lujoso hotel de 5 estrellas, el hotel Marinela, en Sofía.

A menos de tres semanas para la cita, el periodista de origen belga y búlgaro Georgi Gotev ha compartido en su cuenta de Twitter una imagen de los lavabos que utilizarán los líderes europeos. La instantánea muestra un urinario con la forma de unos labios rojos. "El Hotel Marinela de Sofía es donde se alojan los invitados oficiales de la Presidencia búlgara del Consejo de la UE @EU2018BG. Esta es una foto de la sala de hombres", ha señalado.

Los tuiteros han calificado el hotel de "sexista" por poner este tipo de urinarios en el lavabo de los hombres.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo