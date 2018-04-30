Bulgaria, que asume la presidencia rotatoria y semestral de la Unión Europea, acogerá los próximos días 17 y 18 de mayo una cumbre de los líderes de la UE. Los invitados a la cita se hospedarán en un lujoso hotel de 5 estrellas, el hotel Marinela, en Sofía.

A menos de tres semanas para la cita, el periodista de origen belga y búlgaro Georgi Gotev ha compartido en su cuenta de Twitter una imagen de los lavabos que utilizarán los líderes europeos. La instantánea muestra un urinario con la forma de unos labios rojos. "El Hotel Marinela de Sofía es donde se alojan los invitados oficiales de la Presidencia búlgara del Consejo de la UE @EU2018BG. Esta es una foto de la sala de hombres", ha señalado.

Marinela hotel in Sofia is where the official guests of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU @EU2018BG are accommodated. This is a photo from the men's room pic.twitter.com/Xs2HUBxRWl — Georgi Gotev (@GeorgiGotev) 29 de abril de 2018

Los tuiteros han calificado el hotel de "sexista" por poner este tipo de urinarios en el lavabo de los hombres.

Upper class sexism — Ise (@SandsSo) 30 de abril de 2018

Expensive WC accessories bought with stolen EU funds 🙂 — Ivelina Tisheva (@iv_offduty) 29 de abril de 2018

Hmm, where have I seen that before? Oh, yes! Here: ... Yet, quite unsettling that THIS is the image BG broadcasts. pic.twitter.com/g2lZlPqwwR — Liubomir K. Topaloff (@LuboTop) 30 de abril de 2018

Oh mamma mia... ???????? — Luca Jahier (@LJahierEU) 29 de abril de 2018