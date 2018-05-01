Sucedió en la localidad argentina de Tucumán, fue grabado por una viandante y posteriormente lo publicó el diario argentino La Gaceta. Una joven ciclista circula por la calle hasta que un taxista le empieza a hacer “comentarios”.

Ella en lugar de agachar la cabeza decide enfrentarse a él. Cruza la bici frente al taxi y corta el tráfico: “No me voy a mover de acá hasta que te hagas cargo de lo que me dijiste. Sos un acosador”, le dice. Decidida a no moverse hasta que el conductor le pida disculpas, continúa: “Ahora te voy a sacar una foto y te voy a escrachar”.

Él lo niega todo: “No te he dicho nada, hija”. “Sí me has dicho”, asegura ella. “No lo voy a repetir, pero sí me has dicho”. “Para que aprendas. Que sea la última vez que le decís algo a las mujeres”.

Finalmente el hombre, aunque no reconoce haber hecho comentarios inadecuados, acaba pidiendo disculpas: “Te pido mil disculpas si te ofendí”.

En los comentarios del vídeo, colgado por La Gaceta en Youtube, se aplaude la acción de la joven: “Nos quitaron tanto que acabaron quitándonos el miedo”, dice una internauta.

Más en Tremending

-El bulo de la pintada sobre Altsasu que varios medios han difundido (y los tuiteros han convertido en meme)