Se presenta en la manifestación del 1 de mayo en Göteborg con una camiseta de Franco y recibe una paliza

En las últimas horas han aparecido en las redes imágenes de un hombre recibiendo una paliza durante las manifestaciones sindicales del Primero de Mayo en Göteborg (Suecia). Se trata, según webs suecas, de un youtuber que se presentó en la manifestación del Día Internacional de los Trabajadores tratando de provocar a los asistentes con una camiseta del dictador español Francisco Franco.

Medios xenófobos suecos como Fria Tider o Nyheteridag identifican al agredido, al que defienden, como un youtuber autodenominado 'Lobo'. Estos medios aseguran que el joven sólo mostró la camiseta y fue agredido por ello.

Sin embargo, según el periódico sueco Göteborgs-Posten, citando fuentes de la policía, asegura que el altercado surgió después de que cuatro personas del partido neonazi Movimiento de Resistencia Nórdico (NMR) trataran de interferir en la manifestación del Primero de Mayo, aunque el NMR ha negado tener relación con los altercados. El hombre que recibe los golpes fue trasladado a un hospital con lesiones en la cabeza y en la cara, según este periódico.

El tuitero Jonathan Martínez ha contado la historia en un pequeño hilo que tiene ya cientos de retuits y favoritos. En él puede verse cómo el supuesto youtuber, al que Martínez llama irónicamente "el Cåränchöa sueco", también ha provocado altercados, por ejemplo, en una manifestación LGTB:

