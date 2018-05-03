Diario Público
Diario Público

Monarquía Los mejores memes del rey Felipe VI y su foto “de incógnito”

Por

Este miércoles, la revista ¡Hola! publicaba, lo que en sus palabras era “una imagen inusual y sorprendente” del rey. El adelanto publicado en su web muestra una fotografía de Felipe VI con traje de rayas, corbata de lunares y gafas de sol, bajo el título “El rey, de incógnito en un plan con amigos”.

La imagen ha estimulado la imaginación de los tuiteros que han tirado de Photoshop para bromear con el look del monarca.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo