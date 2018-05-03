Este miércoles, la revista ¡Hola! publicaba, lo que en sus palabras era “una imagen inusual y sorprendente” del rey. El adelanto publicado en su web muestra una fotografía de Felipe VI con traje de rayas, corbata de lunares y gafas de sol, bajo el título “El rey, de incógnito en un plan con amigos”.
En ¡HOLA!: El Rey, de incógnito en un plan con amigos. https://t.co/hBSQaGeBH0 pic.twitter.com/eOpmrgQ5p2
— Revista ¡HOLA! (@hola) 2 de mayo de 2018
La imagen ha estimulado la imaginación de los tuiteros que han tirado de Photoshop para bromear con el look del monarca.
— M. Rajoy (@DolorsBoatella) 3 de mayo de 2018
Quién es ese cheñor???
— kiko Barras (@Kikobamaga) 2 de mayo de 2018
El nuevo Cíclope. pic.twitter.com/TrjPAyIwVl
— Manuel de BCN (@Manuel_de_BCN) 3 de mayo de 2018
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) 3 de mayo de 2018
— Mandarino ???? (@MandarinoMasc) 3 de mayo de 2018
Cuando tienes un acto y después te vas de Rave pic.twitter.com/MYcXusaVhn
— Marina Lobo (@marinaLobL) 3 de mayo de 2018
— Els quatre gats (@Els_quatre_gats) 3 de mayo de 2018
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) 2 de mayo de 2018
— Mandarino ???? (@MandarinoMasc) 3 de mayo de 2018
— United Unknown (@unitedunknown) 3 de mayo de 2018
— Bernat Castro (@Berlustinho) 3 de mayo de 2018
¿El Rey? ¿Qué Rey?
¡¡YO NO VEO NINGÚN REY!! pic.twitter.com/FUbqQQBoGb
— Dani Bordas (@DaniBordas) 2 de mayo de 2018
¡EXCLUSIVA! pic.twitter.com/4ih5lkHTvX
— Manuel de BCN (@Manuel_de_BCN) 3 de mayo de 2018
Rey-Ban: nueva marca, nuevo logo, nuevo moñeco. pic.twitter.com/pw9cBjnMh2
— Cao Wen Toh (@CaoWenToh) 2 de mayo de 2018
El rey es como Superman, nadie lo reconoce si se pone unas gafas. pic.twitter.com/NAz3ivSQz2
— ʀaquᴇʟ (@ReichelGlz) 2 de mayo de 2018
Parahoyyy! pic.twitter.com/YeX5UI2C5M
— Empercutío (@empercutio) 2 de mayo de 2018
Rey Charles pic.twitter.com/nfJqdqvwdy
— Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) 3 de mayo de 2018
Soy... invisible... pic.twitter.com/0rjRTXPFyC
— ElFrikiAnalizador (@FrikiAnalizador) 2 de mayo de 2018
— Víctor García (@vitore56) 3 de mayo de 2018
Necesito tu ropa, tus botas y tus impuestos. pic.twitter.com/76r61IKlsL
— Fulano Nosequién (@FulanoNosequien) 3 de mayo de 2018
