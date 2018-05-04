No se podrá decir que los profesionales de RTVE no están luchando por una radio y televisión pública independiente y plural. Si el pasado lunes las mujeres de RTVE anunciaban una campaña para denunciar la manipulación en la corporación, con ejemplos incluidos, hoy han vuelto a vestirse de luto (ya lo hicieron la semana pasada) en lo que han llamado el ‘viernes negro’.
En sus cuentas de Twitter, han explicado que van de negro “para protestar por el bloqueo a la renovación de la cúpula de RTVE”. Y añaden: “Queda el Partido Popular por participar del acuerdo y conseguir una RTVE independiente y plural”.
Los profesionales de TVE vamos de negro para protestar por el bloqueo a la renovación de la cúpula de RTVE. Queda el @PPopular por participar del acuerdo y conseguir una RTVE independiente y plural #ViernesNegroRTVE #sosRTVE #DefiendeRTVE .@MujeresRtve pic.twitter.com/HZYsDm8yTp
— C.Informativos TVE (@CdItve) 4 de mayo de 2018
Durante toda la jornada, muchos trabajadores de RTVE están posando ante las cámaras vestidos de negro y tuiteando la iniciativa con hashtags como #ViernesNegroRTVE o #DefiendeRTVE.
Valientes mujeres de negro en protesta contra el bloqueo de ls reforma de la radiotelevisión pública #ViernesNegroRTVE. #DefiendeRTVE #sosRTVE #MujeresRTVE pic.twitter.com/f2ozKS6iJe
— Xabier Fortes (@xabierfortes) 4 de mayo de 2018
#ViernesNegroRTVE Hoy las trabajadoras de @rtve vuelven a plantar cara, vistiendo de negro. Necesitan que en la renovación de la cúpula de la tele pública se cuente con todos, el @PPopular se resiste, porque #AsiSeManipula sin ponerse ni colorado???? pic.twitter.com/sCab46d5Rh
— Carol alon (@Carolalon1) 4 de mayo de 2018
¡Brava @maratorres_ inaugurando en pantalla #ViernesNegroRTVE! Y avanzando en el sumario de @La2noticias_tve informe de @RSF_ES en el Día de la #LibertadDePrensa #sosRTVE pic.twitter.com/esXAX7a1sw
— MujeresRTVE (@MujeresRtve) 3 de mayo de 2018
No se cansan. Por una RTVE que cumpla con lo que exigen los que la pagan con sus impuestos. @MujeresRtve #ViernesNegro #DefiendeRTVE https://t.co/P4nwjVmwIq
— Maribel S. Maroto (@maribelmaroto) 4 de mayo de 2018
En la redacción de @RTVEANDALUCIA también es #ViernesNegroRTVE por una #rtvedetodos. No al #bloqueoRTVE. Queremos ser la tele, radio y web que la ciudadanía merece. #SOSrtve pic.twitter.com/XqFYPMlrIZ
— Paloma Jara (@paloma_pirfa) 4 de mayo de 2018
La suerte que tenemos en @RTVECanarias es que aquí NO se manipula. Desde aquí nuestro apoyo al resto de compañeros #RTVEdetodos #sosRTVE #VIERNESNEGRORTVE @CdItve @CdiRNE pic.twitter.com/NCXOuFz6TS
— Maite Quevedo (@MQSMaiteQuevedo) 4 de mayo de 2018
Amanece que no es poco en Torrespaña. Compañeros madrugadores en este #ViernesNegroRTVE. Foto: @InmaLeonC pic.twitter.com/ukUCY1ZtRK
— Víctor Gª Guerrero (@VictorGGuerrero) 4 de mayo de 2018
Todas vestidas de negro. Impacta tanto como hermana. Así empieza el turno de mañana en RNE. Ojalá en breve podamos vestir con colores que porten luz. #viernesnegrortve #sosrtve #rtvedetodos #defiendertve pic.twitter.com/jQTIzMmtP6@rtve @MujeresRtve @RTVE_Com
— AbuelaKejika (@AbueloKejika) 4 de mayo de 2018
Los compañer@s de Cultura del Telediario también están de luto #ViernesNegroRTVE #DefiendeRTVE #sosRTVE pic.twitter.com/D4JFr9BpSE
— MujeresRTVE (@MujeresRtve) 4 de mayo de 2018
Redacciones de @tve_tve y @rne en Catalunya claman a coro #DefiendeRTVE en este #ViernesNegroRTVE #sosRTVE pic.twitter.com/MgBKY3AfDw
— MujeresRTVE (@MujeresRtve) 4 de mayo de 2018
Y seguimos sumando... más compañeras valientes de #RTVE
Aquí, Canarias ????????????????????????????????????????#viernesnegrortve pic.twitter.com/UBwj6qGMN1
— MujeresRTVE (@MujeresRtve) 4 de mayo de 2018
También es #ViernesNegroRTVE en #PradodelRey @AQHT_TVE #SOSrtve pic.twitter.com/itJmMJkJPq
— MujeresRTVE (@MujeresRtve) 4 de mayo de 2018
