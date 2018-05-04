Diario Público
Televisión Pública Los trabajadores de RTVE vuelven a ponerse de luto por una radio y televisión pública imparcial

No se podrá decir que los profesionales de RTVE no están luchando por una radio y televisión pública independiente y plural. Si el pasado lunes las mujeres de RTVE anunciaban una campaña para denunciar la manipulación en la corporación, con ejemplos incluidos, hoy han vuelto a vestirse de luto (ya lo hicieron la semana pasada) en lo que han llamado el ‘viernes negro’.

En sus cuentas de Twitter, han explicado que van de negro “para protestar por el bloqueo a la renovación de la cúpula de RTVE”. Y añaden: “Queda el Partido Popular por participar del acuerdo y conseguir una RTVE independiente y plural”.

Durante toda la jornada, muchos trabajadores de RTVE están posando ante las cámaras vestidos de negro y tuiteando la iniciativa con hashtags como #ViernesNegroRTVE o #DefiendeRTVE.

