El niño tiene solo cuatro años, pero maneja el rifle con soltura. Sabe cómo cargarlo y cómo cambiar la munición. También donde apretar el gatillo. El vídeo de este niño de cuatro años corre como la pólvora en Twitter en dos sentidos enfrentados. Por una parte, aunque menos, en la cuenta de Kendall Jones, una especie de 'influencer' de la industria de las armas en las redes sociales que grabó al pequeño en la última convención de la Asociación Nacional del Rifle en Dallas.

"¿Cómo te llamas?", le pregunta Kendall Jones al pequeño. "Maverick", responde el crío. "¿Qué edad tienes, Maverick?", dice ella y él responde "cuatro". A partir de ahí comienza a mostrar sus habilidades con el arma. Dentro vídeo.

This video is INCREDIBLE!! Parenting done RIGHT ???????? pic.twitter.com/felOU31dhf — Kendall Jones (@_Kendalljones_) May 5, 2018

Sin embargo, las imágenes han suscitado mucha polémica en las redes sociales, donde los tuiteros han recordado el elevado número de menores que fallecen al año en Estados Unidos por accidentes con armas. De hecho, la crítica del periodista Jack Smith, que citaba el vídeo de Kendall, y añadía "el infierno en la tierra" ha corrido en internet mucho más que el original.

We are in hell world pic.twitter.com/ACw0EoLJml — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) May 6, 2018

Al poco de difundir este tuit, el escritor Smith denunció que tras publicar el tuit anterior, muchas de las menciones que estaba recibiendo eran de conservadores "fantaseando con matar liberales" y "gente que se mostraba contaba contenta de que al menos el niño no era transgénero".

I tweeted a video of a 4-year-old showing how to load and fire a rifle, and now my mentions are filled with:

1) Conservatives gleefully fantasizing about killing liberals.

2) People who are glad that at least the kid isn't transgender. — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) May 8, 2018

Entre las críticas al tuit de Kendall, destaca la de Shannon Watts, fundadora de Moms Demand Action, una organización que exige soluciones a la violencia de las armas.

A scene from the @NRA annual meeting in Dallas. 5,790 American children receive medical treatment each year for a gun-related injury; 21% of those injuries are unintentional. About 1,300 children die annually from a gun-related injury in the US. #NRAAM pic.twitter.com/6ONVhlJytG — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 6, 2018

"5,790 niños estadounidenses reciben tratamiento médico cada año por heridas relacionadas con armas; 21% de esas heridas no son intencionales. Cerca de 1,300 niños mueren al año por daños causados por las armas", denuncia la activista.