Un vídeo publicado por una médica estadounidense en su cuenta de Facebook se ha convertido en una de las mejores campañas anti-tabaco de los últimos tiempos. En el vídeo muestra la diferencia entre los pulmones de una persona que había fumado un paquete al día durante 20 años, con unos pulmones de una persona no fumadora. Amanda Eller deja una cuestión: “¿Todavía quieres fumar?”.

En el vídeo, que tiene ya más de 45 millones de visualizaciones, las diferencias son palmarias: el pulmón del fumador está totalmente negro, al insuflarle aire se ve como se hincha de forma irregular y sin casi elasticidad. Al contrario el del no fumador se ve rojo, y se hincha de forma regular y se aprecia mucha más elasticidad.

