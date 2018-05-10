Diario Público
Varios personajes públicos emiten comunicados tras haber sido acusados de acoso sexual en las redes

En los últimos días las redes han vuelto a ser las protagonistas de un nueva denuncia contra abusos y acoso sexual. Tras el #Cuéntalo iniciado por la periodista Cristina Fallarás en su perfil de Twitter para animar a las mujeres a "contar las agresiones y violaciones" sufridas, las tuiteras han vuelto a utilizar las redes para condenar la violencia sexual o los abusos de cualquier tipo. En esta ocasión, las acusaciones, vertidas a través de perfiles en Instagram, señalan con nombre y apellidos a varios personajes públicos, entre ellos el presentador y humorista, Antonio Castelo y el cantante del grupo Izal.

La dimensión de las denuncias ha sido tal que ha obligado a los acusados a emitir comunicados para justificar lo acontecido. El cómico ha asegurado que son "publicaciones falsas e infundadas" sobre su persona. También ha aprovechado el comunicado para posicionarse en contra de la violencia machista: "Estoy en contra de cualquier actitud machista o cualquier acto violento contra las mujeres. Hoy y siempre he defendido la igualdad, la libertad y el respeto a la intimidad".

Esta situación también ha forzado al programa donde trabaja Castelo, Yu no te pierdas nada, ha posicionarse "en contra del acoso a las mujeres". El presentador, Dani Mateo ha asegurado que tomarán "las decisiones correctas", aunque considera que "las redes sociales ni internet son el lugar donde en un país democrático se decide quién es o no culpable de algún delito".

Mikel Izal se ha desmarcado también de las publicaciones en las que se le acusa de acosar a mujeres: "Niego rotunda y categóricamente cualquier acto de acoso, violación o actividad de carácter físico y sexual NO consentida. Ni con personas adultas ni por supuesto con menores de edad", ha asegurado.

