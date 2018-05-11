“No existe sólo una manera de querer a un país” es la elegante respuesta de Amaia Romero, la representante española en Eurovisión 2018 junto a Alfred García. Respondía a una pregunta que le disparaba la periodista Isabel San Sebastián en el programa Amigas y compañeras en La 1 de TVE.

El dardo que San Sebastián les lanzaba con mirada acusadora llega después de que asociaciones de ultraderecha apoyadas por algunos medios del mismo perfil pidieran el boicot para los representantes. ¿El Motivo? Alfred regaló a Amaia por Sant Jordi el libro “España de mierda” de Albert Pla (un libro que además no habla de política).

Así transcurrió la conversación:

-¿Estáis orgullosos de representar a España en Eurovisión?

-Sí, es que sentimos una responsabilidad bastante grande. Representar a un país es una responsabilidad. Nos suelen preguntar también si nos sentimos presionados pero presión tampoco es la palabra. Es eso responsabilidad, y a ver si os gusta.

-¿Y Orgullo?

-Orgullo pues también. Depende de qué cosa. Sí, porque queremos a nuestro país a nuestra manera, porque no existe sólo una manera de querer a un país y sí, si no no estaríamos aquí.