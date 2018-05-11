“No existe sólo una manera de querer a un país” es la elegante respuesta de Amaia Romero, la representante española en Eurovisión 2018 junto a Alfred García. Respondía a una pregunta que le disparaba la periodista Isabel San Sebastián en el programa Amigas y compañeras en La 1 de TVE.
El dardo que San Sebastián les lanzaba con mirada acusadora llega después de que asociaciones de ultraderecha apoyadas por algunos medios del mismo perfil pidieran el boicot para los representantes. ¿El Motivo? Alfred regaló a Amaia por Sant Jordi el libro “España de mierda” de Albert Pla (un libro que además no habla de política).
Amaia 1 Isabel 0 #AmaiaAlfredAmigas pic.twitter.com/BRNZiqO5XS
— Robin (@miraraspersores) 10 de mayo de 2018
Así transcurrió la conversación:
-¿Estáis orgullosos de representar a España en Eurovisión?
-Sí, es que sentimos una responsabilidad bastante grande. Representar a un país es una responsabilidad. Nos suelen preguntar también si nos sentimos presionados pero presión tampoco es la palabra. Es eso responsabilidad, y a ver si os gusta.
-¿Y Orgullo?
-Orgullo pues también. Depende de qué cosa. Sí, porque queremos a nuestro país a nuestra manera, porque no existe sólo una manera de querer a un país y sí, si no no estaríamos aquí.
Las redes sociales han aplaudido la respuesta de Amaia y también se han burlado de las preguntas de San Sebastián:
Una señora mayor nacionalista haciéndole un interrogatorio a una niña que canta. La niña que canta dándole una lección a la señora mayor nacionalista. https://t.co/a3ClUOhDql
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) 10 de mayo de 2018
Se le ha toreado con una clase que la “naftalina” ni la sueña
— 386 (@Ivan386) 10 de mayo de 2018
Acaso es obligatorio constitucionalmente estar orgulloso de tu nacionalidad?
— El Tío Calambres (@eltiocalambres_) 10 de mayo de 2018
“Pero... ¿y matarías por tu país?”. ????
— Jordi (@ruizjordi) 10 de mayo de 2018
Amaia 1000 - Isabel 0 porque el zasca se ha oído en Indonesia
— Tania Álvarez (@Luminara7) 10 de mayo de 2018
Me parece una falta de respeto(por no decir otra cosa) como hace las preguntas esta señora y las caras que pone... Lo que pasa es que luego están ellos y la dejan en evidencia.
— mispreguntas (@mispreguntas2) 10 de mayo de 2018
que vergüencita me ha dado esa señora, grande amaia ????????
— sara (@stratfordkdhl) 10 de mayo de 2018
