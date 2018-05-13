El subdirector de El Jueves “abraza el fascismo” para librarse de una condena judicial

Joan Ferrús, subdirector de El Jueves, abraza el fascismo —literalmente— por su propia seguridad. "En este país abrazar todo tipo de ideologías fascistas suele ayudar a librarse de las condenas judiciales", explica Ferrús en un post de su cuenta de Facebook, en el que aparece estrujando amorosamente el libro Mi Lucha, de Hitler.
Y es que resulta que el humorista se encuentra inmerso en un proceso más parte de la caza de brujas casi macartista contra la libertad de expresión en España. Una causa judicial ha sido abierta a raíz de una denuncia presentada por un sindicato de la Policía Nacional por un artículo publicado por la revista satírica en octubre de 2017, donde se bromeaba con que los agentes antidisturbios, tras impedir "a porrazo limpio" el referéndum del 1-O, habían acabado con las existencias de cocaína en Catalunya.
Ahora, el cómico ha querido transmitir un mensaje de tranquilidad: "Que no se preocupen los cuerpos del orden: en Barcelona había y sigue habiendo tanto cocaína como otros tipos de estupefacientes a disposición del consumidor, tanto local como visitante, siempre que sepa buscar bien", ha expuesto Ferrús en su post de Facebook.
Este viernes 11 de mayo, la titular del Juzgado que lleva el caso ha emitido un auto tras tomarles declaración —a él y al director de El Jueves, Guille Martínez-Vela, salpicado por la misma causa—que informa de su decisión de continuar con el procedimiento contra ambos.
Para la juez, los textos e ilustraciones publicados por la revista satírica "conllevaron una ofensa y una falta de respeto a los miembros del Cuerpo de la Policía Nacional, sin que ni unos ni otras tuvieran sustento en base fáctica de clase alguna".
"Nos vemos en los tribunales", cierra Ferrús su comunicado, cuya fotografía espera que sea "considerada en el veredicto".
Comentarios
