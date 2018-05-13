¿”Puigdemont freedom” o “we demand freedom”? Las redes aclaran qué es lo que gritó el espontáneo de Eurovisión

Un espontáneo saltó al escenario del Altice Arena de Lisboa durante la actuación de Reino Unido en Eurovisión y le robó el micrófono a la cantante, SuRie, mientras defendía su tema Storm.

En medio de la actuación, un hombre subió al escenario y le quitó el micrófono a la artista e intentó decir algo que resultó en principio ininteligible. SuRie se repuso como pudo del susto y siguió dando palmas hasta que efectivos de seguridad se llevaron al espontáneo y le dieron un nuevo micrófono para que pudiese seguir cantando.

Rápidamente, en las redes sociales se comenzó a especular sobre la identidad de este espontáneo y el mensaje que lanzaba. Mientras algunos pensaban que se trataba nuevamente de Jimmy Jump, otros aseguraban que había gritado "Puigdemont, freedom". Sin embargo, la cuenta de Maldito Bulo se ha apresurado a desmentir este extremo.

El espontáneo parece que diga “Puigdemont freedom” o me lo parece a mi? ???? #EUROVISION2018 https://t.co/Y6MWk95OtI — ????Raquel Mateos (@raquelmateos) 12 de mayo de 2018

"No. La persona que interrumpe la actuación de Reino Unido ni es 'Jimmy Jump' ni dice "Puigdemont freedom". Dice: "Nazis of the UK media, we demand freedom"", aseguran desde Maldito Bulo.

No. La persona que interrumpe la actuación de Reino Unido ni es 'Jimmy Jump' ni dice "Puigdemont freedom" Dice: "Nazis of the UK media, WE DEMAND FREEDOM" pic.twitter.com/KeZf7TATe4 — MALDITO BULO (@malditobulo) 13 de mayo de 2018

Sucesos como estos no son nuevos en Eurovisión. En la pasada edición, durante la actuación de la ucraniana Jamala otro espontáneo subía al escenario para intentar bajarse los pantalones. Y en 2010, Jimmy Jump apareció en mitad de la actuación de España, cuando Daniel Diges interpretaba su Algo pequeñito.