Twitter Un diputado de ERC y la Guardia Civil se lían con unas plantas de marihuana

"Diría que eso que cuelga en el interior de vuestro cuartel, desgraciadamente, es ilegal". Así se dirigió Ruben Wagensberg a la Guardia Civil en un tuit, que acompañó de unas imágenes que muestran unas presuntas plantas de marihuana en el cuartel de Sant Andreu de la Barca (Barcelona).

Sin embargo, la Benemérita no ha tardado en responder al diputado de ERC en el Parlament: "No es ilegal porque obedece a un tratamiento de la droga incautada previo a su destrucción, con una cadena de custodia controlada y con procedimientos supervisados judicialmente".

Tras el supuesto zasca, el senador de EH Bildu Jon Iñarritu se ha interesado por el asunto y ha pedido consejo a algún experto.

Y los expertos, claro, no han tardado en aparecer...

