“Gran día para Israel. ¡Felicidades!”: el tuit de Trump tras la sangrienta jornada en Gaza en la que han muerto más de 40 palestinos

Más de 40 palestinos han muerto y más de 1.700 resultaron heridos en las protestas en la frontera con Gaza contra el traslado de la Embajada de EEUU de Tel Aviv a Jerusalén y por la ‘Gran Marcha del Retorno’. En medio de esta tensa jornada, el presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, ha publicado un tuit: “Big day for Israel. Congratulations!” (Gran día para Israel. ¡Felicidades!).

Trump ya había publicado durante la jornada otros tuits anunciando que la inauguración de la Embajada de EEUU en Jerusalén iba a ser retransmitida por la cadena Fox News. En ese tuit también hablaba de “un gran día para Israel”.

U.S. Embassy opening in Jerusalem will be covered live on @FoxNews & @FoxBusiness. Lead up to 9:00 A.M. (eastern) event has already begun. A great day for Israel!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 de mayo de 2018