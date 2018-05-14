Diario Público
“Gran día para Israel. ¡Felicidades!”: el tuit de Trump tras la sangrienta jornada en Gaza en la que han muerto más de 40 palestinos

Más de 40 palestinos han muerto y más de 1.700 resultaron heridos en las protestas en la frontera con Gaza contra el traslado de la Embajada de EEUU de Tel Aviv a Jerusalén y por la ‘Gran Marcha del Retorno’. En medio de esta tensa jornada, el presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, ha publicado un tuit: “Big day for Israel. Congratulations!” (Gran día para Israel. ¡Felicidades!).

Trump ya había publicado durante la jornada otros tuits anunciando que la inauguración de la Embajada de EEUU en Jerusalén iba a ser retransmitida por la cadena Fox News. En ese tuit también hablaba de “un gran día para Israel”.

Su mensaje ha recibido multitud de críticas que le han señalado la muerte de más de 40 palestinos y los más de 1.700 heridos que hasta el momento se han registrado en la jornada:

["¿Te estás refiriendo a esto?"]

["Han muerto 37 personas"]

["Hoy han muerto palestinos. ¿Felicidades?"]

["¿Un día sangriendo, querías decir?"]

