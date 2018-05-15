Diario Público
El golfista Sergio García pierde los nervios con un niño que le animaba: “¿Pero te quieres callar de una puta vez?”

La escena tuvo lugar el pasado domingo en el torneo The Players Championship que tiene lugar en Florida, Estados Unidos. El golfista Sergio García se encontraba en plena ejecución de un golpe vital para la consecución del éxito en el hoyo 12. Tras impactar con la bola, un niño trata de animar al deportista: "¡Buena bola, Sergio!". García, consciente de que el golpe era malo y que probablemente acabaría en el agua, y ante la frustración post fallo, acaba pagándolo con el joven aficionado: "¿Buena bola? ¿Pero te quieres callar de una puta vez ya? ¡Va al agua, joder! ¡Te quieres callar de una vez ya!".

El vídeo se ha convertido en viral y ha hecho que el propio deportista tenga que dar explicaciones a través de su cuenta de Twitter. El español niega que su grito fuera dirigido al niño, aunque el vídeo deja poco margen de duda.

