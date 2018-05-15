El vídeo de un drone del ejército de Israel lanzando gas lacrimógeno sobre un grupo de periodistas

Un grupo de periodistas, con sus chalecos y cascos correctamente identificados como prensa, esperan junto a sus cámaras con sus trípodes desplegados. Una imagen claramente identificable a un grupo de periodistas. Repentinamente se acerca un drone y lanza varios botes de gas lacrimógeno directamente al grupo de periodistas, que tienen que retirarse y empiezan a toser por el efecto del gas.

Se trata de una escena grabada por los propios reporteros del grupo que han publicado en Twitter y han compartido muchos otros periodistas y tuiteros.

Este lunes el ejército israelí mató a 60 personas en las protestas en Gaza contra la embajada de EEUU en Jerusalén. Naciones unidas criticó la matanza de Israel que calificó de "indiscriminada".

El vídeo fue publicado por la periodista de la cadena Al Jazeera Hoda Abdel-Hamid, que explica que no había nadie cerca de ellos haciendo nada. "Esto sucedió mientras estábamos alejados de la valla y nadie a nuestro alrededor estaba tirando piedras ni haciendo nada. La gente estaba sentada, mirado desde lejos mientras trataban de ponerse a salvo. Pero no había ningún lugar para mantenerse a salvo ni por la valla ni lejos de ella”, explica.

This happened while away from the fence and no one around us was throwing stones or doing anything else..people were sitting, watching from afar while trying to keep safe. but there was nowhere to be safe, neither by the fence or away from it https://t.co/0C2ZCBSIz5

— Hoda Abdel-Hamid (@HodaAH) 15 de mayo de 2018