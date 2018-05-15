Diario Público
El vídeo de un drone del ejército de Israel lanzando gas lacrimógeno sobre un grupo de periodistas

Un grupo de periodistas, con sus chalecos y cascos correctamente identificados como prensa, esperan junto a sus cámaras con sus trípodes desplegados. Una imagen claramente identificable a un grupo de periodistas. Repentinamente se acerca un drone y lanza varios botes de gas lacrimógeno directamente al grupo de periodistas, que tienen que retirarse y empiezan a toser por el efecto del gas.

Se trata de una escena grabada por los propios reporteros del grupo que han publicado en Twitter y han compartido muchos otros periodistas y tuiteros.

Este lunes el ejército israelí mató a 60 personas en las protestas en Gaza contra la embajada de EEUU en Jerusalén. Naciones unidas criticó la matanza de Israel que calificó de "indiscriminada".

El vídeo fue publicado por la periodista de la cadena Al Jazeera Hoda Abdel-Hamid, que explica que no había nadie cerca de ellos haciendo nada. "Esto sucedió mientras estábamos alejados de la valla y nadie a nuestro alrededor estaba tirando piedras ni haciendo nada. La gente estaba sentada, mirado desde lejos mientras trataban de ponerse a salvo. Pero no había ningún lugar para mantenerse a salvo ni por la valla ni lejos de ella”, explica.


La propia cadena Al Jazeera ha compartido el vídeo en su web y en su cuenta de Twitter donde ha explicado que “un equipo de televisión de Al Jazeera fue atacado directamente por un done israelí que disparó botes de gas lacrimógeno a un grupo de periodistas en Gaza”.

La reportera de la cadena también compartió otro vídeo en el que se escucha el sonido de un disparo donde una reportera espera tranquila. “Esto sucedió también. Estoy bastante segura que lo francotiradores de élite saben dónde y a quién están apuntado”.

