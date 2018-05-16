Diario Público
Baloncesto “Ojalá un padre así”: el vídeo que muestra las geniales frases de un entrenador de la NBA para motivar a sus jugadores

“En partidos como este tú cambias todo con acciones así". "Ojalá yo hubiera tenido tu confianza”. “¿Sabes qué es lo que más me gusta? Que eres realmente bueno y puedes ser mucho mejor cambiando pequeñas cosas”. Son algunas de las frases del entrenador de los Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr, a sus jugadores captadas por las cámaras de televisión.

Kerr fue jugador en la década de los 90, después analista de televisión y desde la temporada 2014-15 ejerce como entrenador de los Golden State Warriors. Ahora la cuenta de Twitter de la NBA en Español ha publicado una recopilación de algunas de las frases que utiliza en los partidos para motivar a sus jugadores:

El tuit de @NBAspain se ha viralizado, con miles de retuits y “me gusta”. Muchos usuarios de la red social han aplaudido la actitud de Kerr:

