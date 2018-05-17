Diario Público
Ciclista Buscan a un conductor tras el espeluznante adelantamiento a un ciclista

El vídeo dura 30 segundos. Pero sin duda, los cinco primeros son suficientes. En la imagen, un coche adelanta a un ciclista a escasos centímetros y a gran velocidad en una carretera de Balaguer (Lleida). Un compañero del corredor se hace eco de las imágenes grabadas por el propio ciclista: "Después los ciclistas tenemos siempre la culpa", reclama en un tuit, en el que además apela a los Mossos para que encuentren al conductor del coche.

A las pocas horas de compartir este usuario el vídeo en Twitter, la policía catalana respondía a la publicación dando las gracias por informarles del suceso, un hecho que ya están investigando "para identificar el autor".

