El vídeo dura 30 segundos. Pero sin duda, los cinco primeros son suficientes. En la imagen, un coche adelanta a un ciclista a escasos centímetros y a gran velocidad en una carretera de Balaguer (Lleida). Un compañero del corredor se hace eco de las imágenes grabadas por el propio ciclista: "Después los ciclistas tenemos siempre la culpa", reclama en un tuit, en el que además apela a los Mossos para que encuentren al conductor del coche.
Avui durant un entrenament d'un company a l'alçada de Balaguer. Després els ciclistes en tenim sempre la culpa. Haurà de fer denúncia a @mossos. Espero que el trobin i que no quedi en un advertiment. @eltiodelmazo @Divinafajust @Miquel2XTI pic.twitter.com/KwrrnmhKtG
— vicent anglada (@VicentAnglada) 16 de mayo de 2018
A las pocas horas de compartir este usuario el vídeo en Twitter, la policía catalana respondía a la publicación dando las gracias por informarles del suceso, un hecho que ya están investigando "para identificar el autor".
Gràcies per compartir aquest vídeo. Aquesta tarda hem obert una investigació per identificar l'autor dels fets https://t.co/Ozs1qtxmC4
— Mossos (@mossos) 16 de mayo de 2018
