Diario Público
Diario Público

La entrevista en la que Girauta no veía diferencias entre Ciudadanos y el partido ultra VOX: “Yo no sabría decirle qué nos separa”

Por

Poco a poco en Ciudadanos, animados por las encuestas, se van quitando el caparazón y vemos la ideología detrás de un partido cuyo esfuerzo principal hasta ahora ha consistido en no mojarse por nada. Tras su subida en el CIS, el partido de Albert Rivera ha tratado de empujar al PP a endurecer el 155 mostrando una vez más que está mucho más cerca de la derecha que del centro.

Pero Ciudadanos ha dejado muchas pistas a lo largo de su historia de qué ideología defienden. Una fue su coalición en la europeas con los negacionistas de ultraderecha de Libertas, pero hay más. El actual portavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso, Juan Carlos Girauta, dejaba algunas en una entrevista en 2014, cuando aseguraba que no veía diferencias entre Ciudadanos y el partido ultra VOX.

En los últimos días lo ha recuperado el tuitero Hombre Lento, en un tuit que se ha hecho viral:

En la entrevista que referencia @HombreLento, realizada en 2014 por la web Compostimes, el periodista preguntaba a Girauta por las diferencias entre Ciudadanos y los partidos UPyD y Vox. “Muy pocas cosas”, resumía el hoy portavoz naranja. “Le digo, con absoluta sinceridad, que jamás hablamos de las diferencias con ellos; solo de las coincidencias. Yo no sabría decirle qué nos separa de estos partidos” añadía.

“VOX acaba de nacer, así que no tiene una producción programática que valorar. De entrada podemos juzgar a las personas. Yo tengo amistad con varias de ellas y me parecen gente estupenda”, abundaba.

Girauta definía a Alejo Vidal-Quadras como “un referente político” y a Santiago Abascal como “un buen hombre y muy valiente”. “He hablado mucho con él y no he encontrado las diferencias”, insistía.

Curiosamente, Girauta también tenía palabras para Esperanza Aguirre, a quién veía como “un referente de los liberales”.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo