Diario Público
Diario Público

#NoSinMujeres El escritor y catedrático Javier de Lucas se niega a participar en una mesa de debate sin mujeres

Javier de Lucas
Javier de Lucas
Por

#NoSinMujeres se hace cada día más fuerte. Este lunes, el escritor y catedrático Javier de Lucas ha anunciado en Twitter que renuncia a participar en una mesa de debate que contaba "sólo con cuatro hombres". El catedrático de Filosofía del Derecho y Filosofía Política en el Instituto de Derechos Humanos de la Universidad de Valencia propone en su mensaje que "haya al menos una mujer" y hace mención a que ha recibido una "buena respuesta" de los organizadores.

De Lucas recuerda el compormiso adquirido al unirse a la campaña #NoSinMujeres, que busca erradicar la discriminación machista en el ámbito universitario y la escasa representación de las mujeres en los eventos académicos.

Y si este lunes ha sido el catedrático y tertuliano, este domingo fue el periodista Joaquín Estefanía quien comunicaba que no iba a asistir a un debate "por no haber ninguna mujer como experta". El propio Estefanía se ha hecho eco, también en Twitter, de la decisión de De Lucas:

La iniciativa ya ha logrado 571 firmas de académicos. Los impulsores recuerdan que se trata de un manifiesto abierto al que pueden sumarse "todos aquellos académicos o profesionales de las Ciencias Sociales que quieran asumir públicamente el compromiso".

Lo último en Tremending