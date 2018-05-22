El hilo de la Policía de Las Palmas explicando por qué no es buena idea usar una funda de móvil así

Son uno de los cuerpos policiales con más presencia en las redes sociales españolas y hace pocos días se convirtieron en el primero en rebasar los 40.000 comentarios publicados en su perfil de Twitter. La Policía Local de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (@PoliciaLPA) ha apostado por un modelo de comunicación que mira de cara a las redes sociales. Informan, contestan a preguntas de los ciudadanos… y también cuentan cómo es su trabajo, con anécdotas con moraleja.
Es el caso de un pequeño hilo de dos tuits publicado este lunes. Comienza con la foto de lo que parece una pistola perfectamente visible en el bolsillo trasero de un hombre que paseaba por un centro comercial. Según cuentan desde @PoliciaLPA, recibieron un aviso y los agentes le siguieron hasta su domicilio. “Cuando detuvo el vehículo le ‘llovieron’ los patrullas”, explican.
Andaba así por el Centro Comercial Las Arenas ayer por la tarde... Nos avisaron, y cuando montó en su vehículo se le realizó un seguimiento discreto hasta su domicilio, en Arucas.
Cuando detuvo el vehículo, le "llovieron" los patrullas ????????????????.
¿Cómo acabará la historia?... pic.twitter.com/4D6IltydMB
— Policía Local LPA (@PoliciaLPA) 21 de mayo de 2018
La historia acaba con el protagonista llevándose “el susto más grande de su vida” y los agentes descubriendo que lo que parecía un arma era una funda de móvil con forma de pistola. “Si posees una igual usa el sentido común y no vayas ostentando de la misma. Luego pasan estas cosas”, concluyen.
...Pues la historia acaba tal que así????????????.
Servicio de máxima precaución y tensión para los agentes, y el SUSTO MÁS GRANDE DE SU VIDA para el dueño de esta "funda" ????.
Si posees una igual, usa el sentido común y no vayas OSTENTANDO de la misma. Luego, pasan estas cosas... pic.twitter.com/zlYqRyGtyk
— Policía Local LPA (@PoliciaLPA) 21 de mayo de 2018
