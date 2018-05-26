"Al final no ha venido Mariano Rajoy. Oye, llevo unos días en Kiev... ¿Es que hay algún problema en España?". Sería una pregunta normal si no fuera porque el que pregunta es Josep Pedrerol y el que tiene que responder es el portavoz del Gobierno, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo.
El presentador de Antena3 ha cogido desprevenido al también ministro de Educación, Cultura y Deporte cuando éste se disponía a hacer las típicas y fáciles declaraciones institucionales. Méndez de Vigo ha salido al paso como buenamente ha podido, en pleno directo ante una gran audiencia que esperaba el comienzo de la final de Champions. Sin mencionar la condena al PP por lucrarse con la trama Gürtel, ni la moción de censura que el PSOE ha registrado contra Rajoy, el portavoz del Gobierno ha respondido; "No pasa nada de nada", el presidente del Gobierno "lo va a disfrutar y lo quiere ver con su familia y con sus amigos".
???? - "Mariano Rajoy no ha podido venir, ¿hay problemas en España?" @jpedrerol, en directo con Méndez de Vigo https://t.co/JOb9VG05kR #UCLFinal #FinalChampionsTotal pic.twitter.com/mSMx8P5wE6
— Champions Total (@champions_total) 26 de mayo de 2018
Algunos tuiteros no daban crédito a lo que veían sus ojos.
Hachazo de Pedrerol a Rajoy, vía Méndez de Vigo: "Saluda a Rajoy, que lo está viendo desde casa". La corrupción le ha dolido, por primera vez. #FinalChampionsLeague #HalaMadrid
— JCG (@quetecalless) 26 de mayo de 2018
Pedrerol preguntando a Méndez de Vigo por la ausencia de Rajoy #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/3KcVSpjBrD
— AlfredoStalin (@StalinDuro) 26 de mayo de 2018
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
