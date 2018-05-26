Un hombre, tras destrozar a golpes el cuadro ‘Iván el Terrible y su hijo’ en Moscú: “Bebí vodka y se me cruzaron los cables”

Un hombre ha provocado serios daños al cuadro Iván el Terrible y su hijo, una de las obras más célebres del pintor ruso Iliá Repin, al atacar el antiguo lienzo con un poste metálico en la Galería Tretiakov de Moscú. Y mientras que la galería de arte informaba de que "el cuadro ha sufrido graves daños" ya que "presenta cortes en tres zonas de la parte central de la obra", el atacante se ha justificado a su modo en un vídeo compartido en sus redes sociales.
"Fui a ver el cuadro y, como a las ocho de la noche, bajé a la cafetería para tomarme un vaso de vodka", relata este hombre de 37 años y oriundo de la ciudad rusa Voronezh. Así, ha asumido su responsabilidad y confesado que "se le cruzaron los cables", ya que asegura que el alcohol debió de sentarle mal porque él no tiene costumbre de beber.
Más tarde, al ser interrogado por la policía, el atacante afirmó además que, tras la ingesta de alcohol, quedó "escandalizado" por la obra de Repin (1844-1930), famoso pintor y ruso del movimiento artístico de los Itinerantes.
El cuadro, terminado por Repin en 1885, muestra al zar Iván el Terrible (1530-1585) abrazando el cuerpo de su hijo agonizante, al que acaba de golpear mortalmente en un arrebato de ira.
Según expertos, la restauración de la pintura, que formaba parte de la exposición permanente de la galería desde su adquisición por el fundador de la pinacoteca en 1885, puede llevar meses o hasta años.
Pero es que además esta no es la primera vez que la obra es víctima de agresiones. Iván el Terrible y su hijo ya sufrió un ataque de vandalismo en 1913, y suele ser objeto de críticas constantes de ultrarreligiosos y nacionalistas, que exigen su retirada del museo por "falsificar" la historia.
La leyenda cuenta que Iván IV asesinó al heredero al trono de un golpe con un cetro en un arranque de rabia; sin embargo, los simpatizantes del monarca defienden que en realidad murió envenenado, según se comprobó con la exhumación de los cadáveres de ambos en 1963.
