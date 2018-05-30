Diario Público
La RAE saca los colores a ‘Mundo deportivo’ por una enorme falta de ortografía

En el mundillo periodístico siempre se decía eso de "el [periodista] que no vale, a deportes". Este plumilla, que en sus comienzos fue redactor de deportes en dos medios, quiere creer que ese tópico ha pasado a mejor vida; quiere creer que en los últimos años el periodismo deportivo, aunque sigue siendo la hermana fea del periodismo, ha ganado prestigio con firmas como las de Santiago Segurola o Alfredo Relaño, por poner dos ejemplos que todo el mundo puede conocer; quiere creer, definitiva, que en la sección de Deportes de cualquier medio no hay más redactores gañanes que en la sección de Política, Economía o Sociedad.

Pero, claro, una cosa es el deseo y otra la realidad: la portada del diario Mundo Deportivo del martes 29 de mayo hace realidad todos los prejuicios y tópicos sobre el periodismo deportivo. Más que una errata, el enorme titular que ocupaba buena parte de su portada es una falta de ortografía a cuerpo 28 que hiere a la vista. El diario catalán abrió su portada con este titulat: "Porqué Griezmann". Más que una errata, el enorme titular que ocupaba buena parte de su portada es una falta de ortografía a cuerpo 28 que hiere a la vista. Ese por qué va separado. Tal ha sido el revuelo que la propia Real Academia Española (RAE), ha intervenido en Twitter para corregir a 'Mundo Deportivo', en lo que para algunos es un tremendo 'zasca' al medio catalán.

