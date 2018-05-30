"Todo el mundo sabe que, en este momento, en España hay un problema de corrupción que antes no había. Todo el mundo sabe que hay tramas organizadas, institucionalizadas, que al amparo del poder se han hecho presiones muy irregulares y que son los actores gobernantes, porque eso afecta al partido del Gobierno —por lo tanto al Gobierno—, los que tienen que responder ante la opinión pública".
Estas palabras fueron pronunciadas por José María Aznar en 1995. Se refería al PSOE, que por entonces era el partido del Ejecutivo. Pero esas declaraciones bien podrían servir para definir la situación política actual, en la que el PP podría ser desalojado del Gobierno si sale adelante la moción de censura presentada por el PSOE.
La Audiencia Nacional condenó el pasado jueves al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas y al propio partido de Mariano Rajoy por el caso Gürtel. En total, el tribunal condenó a 351 años de cárcel a 29 de los 37 acusados en el juicio por la primera época de la trama corrupta, entre 1999 y 2005.
Es más, la sentencia considera acreditada la existencia de una caja B del partido "al menos desde 1989", un año años de que Aznar llegara la Presidencia del partido, hasta 2008, con Rajoy como sustituto.
En 1995, Aznar daba consejos al entonces presidente del Gobierno, Felipe González: "El señor González tiene un déficit de credibilidad ante la opinión muy grande", y le instaba a responder ante los ciudadanos. "La recuperación del prestigio de la política como actividad al servicio del interés general solo será posible si los españoles perciben que las instituciones funcionan y que la conducta de los políticos es ejemplar", recomendaba.
A continuación, un vídeo en el que recoge las declaraciones del expresidente del Gobierno sobre la corrupción en 1995.
